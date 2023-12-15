Latest

EXCLUSIVE
War in Ukraine
Dec. 15, 2023
OPINION: Unfit for Purpose: OSCE Cannot Bring Peace to Ukraine and Moldova
The OSCE should revamp itself and act to end frozen conflicts and promote security in Europe instead of tolerating Russian aggression and blockage of its mission.
By Vladimir Socor
EXCLUSIVE
Ukraine
Dec. 9, 2023
Ukraine Trying to Stop Russian Stranglehold of OSCE
Kyiv says Russia has rendered the OSCE powerless to take action. At the parliamentary assembly level, where Russia's been barred, Ukraine hopes it can start the ball rolling to break Russia's grip.
By Viktoriia Stepanenko, Jeremy Dirac
Russia Voices Indifference Over OSCE's Future
Russia
Dec. 1, 2023
Russia Voices Indifference Over OSCE's Future
In his Thursday's address, the Russian minister claimed that the OSCE was becoming an “appendage” of the NATO alliance and the European Union.
By AFP
A New ‘Policy of Containment’ – Ukraine Counteroffensive Update for Dec 1 (Europe Edition)
War in Ukraine
Dec. 1, 2023
A New ‘Policy of Containment’ – Ukraine Counteroffensive Update for Dec 1 (Europe Edition)
At least five dead in Russian strikes; Lavrov invokes ghost of Kennan after OSCE members file out of meeting; Dutch pledge €2.5 billion for Ukraine; Kyiv’s spies behind Siberian railway fire.
By John Moretti
EXCLUSIVE
War in Ukraine
Nov. 29, 2023
Poland and Romania to Support Boycott of OSCE Meeting with Russia’s Lavrov
Poland and Romania will join Ukraine, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia in boycotting the OSCE meeting in North Macedonia.
By Viktoriia Stepanenko
Ukraine and Baltics Boycott OSCE Meeting After Russia Invited
US
Nov. 28, 2023
Ukraine and Baltics Boycott OSCE Meeting After Russia Invited
The decision by North Macedonia, as current OSCE chair, to invite Russia to attend the organization’s annual ministerial conference in Skopje has not gone down well.
By Kyiv Post
Ukraine Says OSCE Faces 'Slow Death' if Russia Remains Member
War in Ukraine
Oct. 16, 2023
Ukraine Says OSCE Faces 'Slow Death' if Russia Remains Member
Since the start of its invasion of Ukraine, Russia has blocked nearly all major OSCE decisions, Kyiv says.
By AFP
Nuclear Accident Training Held in Zaporizhzhia Region
War in Ukraine
Jun. 30, 2023
Nuclear Accident Training Held in Zaporizhzhia Region
Command and staff exercises, aimed at strengthening the response capabilities of control bodies and civil protection forces in case of a nuclear emergency have commenced in the Zaporizhzhia region.
By Kyiv Post
OSCE presence in Ukraine to continue without Russia’s consent – Rau
War in Ukraine
Aug. 3, 2022
OSCE presence in Ukraine to continue without Russia’s consent – Rau
The presence of the OSCE in Ukraine will continue without the consent of Russia, Polish Foreign Minister, OSCE Chairman-in-Office Zbigniew Rau says. At a press conference in Kyiv on Tuesday, Rau assur
By Interfax-Ukraine
Poland’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Meets with Zelensky
War in Ukraine
Aug. 3, 2022
Poland’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Meets with Zelensky
During a long-anticipated meeting with Zbigniew Rau, Poland’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and the current boss of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), President Zelensky tha
By Jason Jay Smart