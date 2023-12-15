Latest
Dec. 15, 2023
The OSCE should revamp itself and act to end frozen conflicts and promote security in Europe instead of tolerating Russian aggression and blockage of its mission.
Ukraine
Dec. 9, 2023
Kyiv says Russia has rendered the OSCE powerless to take action. At the parliamentary assembly level, where Russia's been barred, Ukraine hopes it can start the ball rolling to break Russia's grip.
Russia
Dec. 1, 2023
In his Thursday's address, the Russian minister claimed that the OSCE was becoming an “appendage” of the NATO alliance and the European Union.
War in Ukraine
Dec. 1, 2023
At least five dead in Russian strikes; Lavrov invokes ghost of Kennan after OSCE members file out of meeting; Dutch pledge €2.5 billion for Ukraine; Kyiv’s spies behind Siberian railway fire.
War in Ukraine
Nov. 29, 2023
Poland and Romania will join Ukraine, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia in boycotting the OSCE meeting in North Macedonia.
US
Nov. 28, 2023
The decision by North Macedonia, as current OSCE chair, to invite Russia to attend the organization’s annual ministerial conference in Skopje has not gone down well.
War in Ukraine
Oct. 16, 2023
Since the start of its invasion of Ukraine, Russia has blocked nearly all major OSCE decisions, Kyiv says.
War in Ukraine
Jun. 30, 2023
Command and staff exercises, aimed at strengthening the response capabilities of control bodies and civil protection forces in case of a nuclear emergency have commenced in the Zaporizhzhia region.
War in Ukraine
Aug. 3, 2022
The presence of the OSCE in Ukraine will continue without the consent of Russia, Polish Foreign Minister, OSCE Chairman-in-Office Zbigniew Rau says. At a press conference in Kyiv on Tuesday, Rau assur
War in Ukraine
Aug. 3, 2022
During a long-anticipated meeting with Zbigniew Rau, Poland’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and the current boss of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), President Zelensky tha