The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Parliamentary Assembly (PA) has adopted a resolution recognizing Russia’s actions as genocide of the Ukrainian people and the need to decolonize Russia, announced by a member of the Ukrainian delegation Pavlo Frolov in Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“On the opening day of the summer session in Bucharest, the OSCE PA adopted a resolution condemning Russia’s 10-year armed aggression against Ukraine, which recognized the actions of the military and political leadership of the Russian Federation and its armed forces during the full-scale invasion as genocide of the Ukrainian people,” Frolov wrote.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

According to him, the document also defines the decolonization of the Russian Federation as a prerequisite for establishing lasting peace.

Advertisement

The MP noted that the 70-point resolution calls on all 53 OSCE participating states to make efforts to de-occupy Crimea and all occupied territories of Ukraine by supporting the Peace Formula and the Crimean Platform, as well as to establish a Special Tribunal to prosecute the Russian Federation for crimes committed during the aggressive war against Ukraine, and to conduct international and national investigations into mass crimes committed by the Russian army.

The document also emphasizes the need to quickly launch a mechanism for using frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine and suggests that OSCE countries join the Agreement on the International Register of Damage Caused to Ukraine by Russian Aggression.

Other Topics of Interest Fake Shahed Putin, Plays His Last Scoundrel Card – Trump The free world needs to act now to stop tottering Putin getting his way via Donald Trump

According to Frolov, the OSCE PA also recognizes the 2024 presidential elections in Russia as fraudulent and undermining the legitimacy of the electoral system.

The resolution emphasizes support for the creation of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, as well as ensuring the release of Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilians.

The document calls for a ban on imports of Russian liquefied natural gas to the European Union, re-exports and transit through EU ports, Frolov noted.

Advertisement

The OSCE PA session will last until July 3.

The representative of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine (HUR) Andriy Yusov called the seizure and holding of civilian hostages by Russia proof that the Russian war is genocidal.

Key points of the resolution, as reported by Ukrainska Pravda: