North Macedonia, which currently holds the revolving chair of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) decided at a meeting on Friday to permit Russian planes to enter its territory so that a Kremlin delegation can attend Thursday’s OSCE ministerial meeting, prompting boycotts by Kyiv and the Baltic nations.

On Monday Bulgaria also agreed to facilitate passage of the deputation over its territory but added that the authorization “does not apply to members of his delegation who are also sanctioned under EU law and who are named in documents held by Bulgaria”.

After Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who is under European sanctions, announced his intention to attend the Ministries of Foreign Affairs from Ukraine and the three Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania said on Tuesday that they will boycott the meeting.

Kyiv’s foreign ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko said that Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba would not attend. Kyiv has called for Moscow to be excluded from the organization.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) Nikolenko said, “We must work together to save the OSCE from Russia.”