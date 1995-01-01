Latest

War of Drones: from Fields to Front Lines
War in Ukraine
In this new episode of Talking Substance host Alina Hrytsenko talks to Valeriy Yakovenko, co-founder of DroneUA, an international system integrator of unmanned solutions.
May. 10
Crossfire: Russia and the Shadow of World War
Europe
In this episode, we analyze the latest actions of the Ukrainian and Russian leadership, identifying issues and reflecting on the potential direction of the war. What's going to happen next?
Apr. 26
Iran, Israel, Gaza: Why the Middle East Is a Powder Keg
Iran
In this episode, Alina Hrytsenko interviews Iliya Kusa, an analyst at the Ukrainian Institute for the Future, discussing the Israel-Iran confrontation and its geopolitical implications.
Apr. 19
Total Defense: How Can Ukraine Safeguard Its Economy and Energy Sector During a Full-Scale War?
War in Ukraine
In this new episode of Talking Substance, host Alina Hrytsenko interviews Jock Mendoza-Wilson from BUCC on Ukraine's EU trade, energy security, and future.
Apr. 12
TALKING SUBSTANCE: To Kyiv From Down Under
War in Ukraine
Kyiv Post welcomes former Australian parliamentarian Michael Danby, who is now a Sky News Australian commentator, about how the international media sees Russia's war against Ukraine.
Mar. 1
TALKING SUBSTANCE: Negotiations Won’t Work. Lessons Learned over 2 years of Full Scale War
War in Ukraine
What's transpired over the past two years, its significance, and on how it might shape Ukraine's and Europe's future in the premiere episode of Talking Substance.
Feb. 23