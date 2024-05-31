Podcast War in Ukraine US
Gen. Hodges on Worst and Acceptable Scenarios of Russia's War in Ukraine
The discussion with Ben Hodges assesses current developments on the frontline, future scenarios and asks what if Russia wins?
4h ago
In this new episode of Talking Substance host Alina Hrytsenko talks to Lieutenant-Geneal (Ret) Ben Hodges, ex-commanding general United States Army Europe. The discussion is dedicated to assessing the current developments of the frontline, and future scenarios of the war and searches for an answer to the question: what if Russia wins?