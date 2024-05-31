Search

EN

arrow
Kador Group

EN

arrow
Back

Podcasts

Podcast War in Ukraine US

Gen. Hodges on Worst and Acceptable Scenarios of Russia's War in Ukraine

The discussion with Ben Hodges assesses current developments on the frontline, future scenarios and asks what if Russia wins?

By Alina Hrytsenko
4h ago
POPULAR
Hello ‘Liutiy’ UAV – Goodbye Russian Oil Refineries
Hello ‘Liutiy’ UAV – Goodbye Russian Oil Refineries
Despite initial developmental challenges, Ukrainian technology has prevailed in delivering an efficient and distinguished UAV with a proven capability for striking high value enemy targets.
By Bohdan Tuzov
May. 19
French Troops Coming to Ukraine, Syrsky Says, Then Walks Back Announcement
By Kyiv Post
May. 27
Ukraine Hammers Russian Air Base with Missiles Carrying Cluster Munitions
By Stefan Korshak
May. 28

In this new episode of Talking Substance host Alina Hrytsenko talks to Lieutenant-Geneal (Ret) Ben Hodges, ex-commanding general United States Army Europe. The discussion is dedicated to assessing the current developments of the frontline, and future scenarios of the war and searches for an answer to the question: what if Russia wins?

Watch Next
WATCH: Putin Lies About NATO Expansion Promise: ‘Total Nonsense,’ Says Yeltsin’s Foreign Minister EXCLUSIVE NATO
WATCH: Putin Lies About NATO Expansion Promise: ‘Total Nonsense,’ Says Yeltsin’s Foreign Minister
By Jason Jay Smart
May. 22
The Changing Face of Ukraine’s Azov Division Over a Decade of War EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
The Changing Face of Ukraine’s Azov Division Over a Decade of War
By Sergii Kostezh
May. 15
Belarus's Struggle For Freedom Continues
Belarus's Struggle For Freedom Continues
By Bohdan Nahaylo
May. 24
Acclaimed British Scholar Donates Prize Money to Buy Drones for Ukraine EXCLUSIVE Ukraine
Acclaimed British Scholar Donates Prize Money to Buy Drones for Ukraine
By Bohdan Nahaylo
May. 21
Read Next
Moldovan Parliament Denounces Russian ‘Genocide’ in Ukraine War in Ukraine
Moldovan Parliament Denounces Russian ‘Genocide’ in Ukraine
By Euractiv
9h ago
China Will Not Join Swiss Peace Conference on Ukraine, Sources Say War in Ukraine
China Will Not Join Swiss Peace Conference on Ukraine, Sources Say
By Euractiv
10h ago
Donald Trump First US President Ever to Be Convicted Felon BREAKING US
Donald Trump First US President Ever to Be Convicted Felon
By AFP
19h ago
Ukraine to Get Up to 100,000 Shells in June: Czech Official War in Ukraine
Ukraine to Get Up to 100,000 Shells in June: Czech Official
By AFP
1d ago
« Previous Changes in European Security Architecture