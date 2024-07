In the new episode of Talking Substance host Alina Hrytsenko discusses the following with renowned Argentine journalist and TV-presenter Carolina Amoroso: How is the Russia-Ukraine war viewed in Latin America, and what are the different positions and narratives there? What is the impact of Russian propaganda? How is the battle for influence in Latin America progressing? Argentina's role? Tune in for an insightful discussion that unpacks the regional dynamics and the broader implications for global politics.