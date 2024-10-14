Search

EN

arrow
Kador Group

EN

arrow
Back

Videos

Putin Kremlin Russia

I'm Exposing the $200 Billion Mafia Boss

History has shown that Putin is not the "grand strategist" he was once believed to be. Instead, his decision to invade Ukraine has destabilized Russia. What drives Putin's reckless risk-taking?

By Jason Jay Smart
1h ago
POPULAR
Pyongyang Says It Will Send Troops to Ukraine Within a Month
Pyongyang Says It Will Send Troops to Ukraine Within a Month
The June 19 defense pact signed between Russia and North Korea included a promise to provide military assistance to one another – within days Pyongyang said it was sending troops to Ukraine.
By Kyiv Post
Jun. 26
Russian Pilot Betrays Colleagues Who Attacked Ohmatdyt Children’s Hospital in Kyiv
By Karina Dolomanzhy
Jul. 11
Romanian F-16s Give Free Pass to Kremlin Kamikaze Drone in NATO Skies – ‘No Legal Way to Shoot’
By Stefan Korshak
Sep. 11

History has now demonstrated that Vladimir Putin is not the "grand strategist" that he was once touted as being. Rather, Putin blundered badly by launching his country into the war against Ukraine and which is now fundamentally destabilizing Russia. What is the origin of Putin's reckless risk-taking?

Looking at Putin's background sheds light on who the world's most dangerous man really is. 

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Starting in the KGB, Putin eventually wound-up being an advisor of the Mayor of St Petersburg in the 1990s where he was an infamous bribe-taker. Overtime, Putin became the Director of the FSB before becoming a Prime Minister under Pres. Boris Yeltsin - but why did Putin decide to hire-on a guy with such a corrupt background and a reputation for being dangerous?

In a pact that is not often discussed in the West, Putin was able to guarantee Yeltsin that the latter's corruption would be covered-up if Putin was at the helm of Russia. However, Putin was unknown: So how did manage to quickly become a prominent national figure?

Putin engaged in the intentional bombing of apartment buildings, in Russia, to elicit support to fight the Chechens, who Putin accused of orchestrating the attacks which he had in fact planned. Putin showed, already in 1999, that he was willing to kill his own people to protect his power and to guard the criminal organization he was constructing.

Since then, Putin has used Russia's intelligence services to collaborate with international weapons traffickers, criminal underlords, Islamic radicals, sanction busters, and other rogue actors so that he could amass the largest personal fortune in the world - estimated to be nearly $200 Billion.

The Kremlin is the headquarters of the world's largest mafia and Vladimir Putin is its Don.

POPULAR VIDEOS
Crisis for Russian Troops Top News
Crisis for Russian Troops
By Jason Jay Smart
2d ago
Is Maduro's Fall the Beginning of the End for Putin? Top News
Is Maduro's Fall the Beginning of the End for Putin?
By Jason Jay Smart
Jul. 30
Ukrainian Operators Take Down Russian Su-30 Jet in Black Sea Top News
Ukrainian Operators Take Down Russian Su-30 Jet in Black Sea
By Chuck Pfarrer
Sep. 19
The Fall of Putin Top News
The Fall of Putin
By Jason Jay Smart
Sep. 26
Read Next
FACT-CHECK: Did a Ukrainian F-16 Shoot Down a Russian Su-34 Fighter Bomber? War in Ukraine
FACT-CHECK: Did a Ukrainian F-16 Shoot Down a Russian Su-34 Fighter Bomber?
By Stefan Korshak
1h ago
Partisans Report North Korean Troops in Training Area Near Mariupol Armed Forces of Ukraine
Partisans Report North Korean Troops in Training Area Near Mariupol
By Kyiv Post
2h ago
Russian Tu-134 High-Level Transport Aircraft Destroyed 1000 Km from Ukraine HUR
Russian Tu-134 High-Level Transport Aircraft Destroyed 1000 Km from Ukraine
By Kyiv Post
3h ago
Artificial Intelligence Raises Ukrainian Drone Kill Rates to 80% Ukraine
Artificial Intelligence Raises Ukrainian Drone Kill Rates to 80%
By Kyiv Post
4h ago
« Previous Crisis for Russian Troops