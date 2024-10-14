North Korean soldiers have joined Russia’s ranks in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address Sunday, as again he called on Western allies to increase military aid.

“We see an increasing alliance between Russia and regimes like in North Korea,” Zelensky said. “It is no longer just about transferring weapons. It is actually about the transfer of people from North Korea to the occupier’s military forces.”

“Obviously, in such circumstances, our relations with our partners need to be developed. The frontline needs more support,” he said.

“When we talk about more long-range capability for Ukraine and more decisive supplies for our forces, it is not just a list of military equipment,” Zelensky continued. “It is about increasing the pressure on the aggressor, which will be stronger for Russia than they can withstand. And it is about preventing a bigger war.”

Last week, Zelensky met with the respective heads of government in Berlin, London, Paris and Rome to push for more aid as part of his administrations’ “Victory Plan.” Zelensky, who also met with the Pope last week, has emphasized that “peace can only be achieved through strength.”

“We will continue to present our strategy for forcing Russia into peace to our European partners. The teams from our state and the teams from the leaders of our partners who have already been presented with the Victory Plan continue to work out the details – joint steps are needed, and these must be strong steps.”

“We need to act right now to prevent Russia and its accomplices from adapting to our capabilities… “true peace can only be achieved through strength, and the whole of next week will be dedicated to working with our partners for the sake of such strength, for the sake of true peace.”