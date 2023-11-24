Latest
Saakashvili
Nov. 24, 2023
Mikheil Saakashvili spearheaded the Rose Revolution in 2003 and led the nation for nine years before going into exile. After his return, he was arrested on "abuse of power charges."
Ukraine
Jul. 14, 2023
A draft appeal to the President of Georgia has been registered in the Parliament of Ukraine, but is waiting for approval from the deputies in the hall of sessions.
Poland
Jul. 13, 2023
Poland has sent its doctors to examine Mikheil Saakashvili, the former president of Georgia now in jail, whose health is reported to be steadily deteriorating.
Ukraine
Jul. 7, 2023
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia considers Ukraine’s decision to expel the Georgian ambassador “an extreme form of escalation of diplomatic relations.”
Saakashvili
Jul. 4, 2023
The former Georgian leader is in jail and needs medical attention. As a gesture of goodwill, the Georgian government should let him go abroad and be treated.
Ukraine
Jul. 4, 2023
During a court hearing shown on television Monday, Saakashvili lifted his shirt to show his ribs protruding from his chest, a hollow abdomen, and skin clinging tightly to his bones.
Saakashvili
Apr. 13, 2023
The Lech Kaczyński Prometheus Award, named in memory of the former Polish President who died in a plane crash in Smolensk 13 years ago, was this year made to the imprisoned former President of Georgia
Saakashvili
Apr. 4, 2023
Ailing imprisoned ex-Georgian president Saakashvili calls on Europe's top rights court for help to receive medical treatment abroad.
Saakashvili
Feb. 9, 2023
As he languishes in prison, on the edge of death, Saakshvili’s fate is not merely the fate of an entire country, it is the fate of the entire former Soviet area.
Saakashvili
Feb. 7, 2023
Georgian government continues its slow killing of political opponent, Ukrainian citizen, Saakashvili.
Ukraine
Feb. 3, 2023
On Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Georgia of “slowly killing” the former leader and his weight has dropped to 68 kilograms from 115.
Saakashvili
Feb. 2, 2023
Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry condemned the “gross violation of human rights” against Georgia’s former President Mikheil Saakashvili, now a Ukrainian citizen.
Ukraine
Feb. 1, 2023
Zelensky blasts Georgian government for its treatment of Saakashvili.
US
Dec. 22, 2022
Gaunt, hollow-cheeked and his hands trembling, Saakashvili was connected from hospital by video link.