Saakashvili
Nov. 24, 2023
Georgians Сall For Ex-Leader's Release on Revolution Anniversary
Mikheil Saakashvili spearheaded the Rose Revolution in 2003 and led the nation for nine years before going into exile. After his return, he was arrested on "abuse of power charges."
By AFP
Ukraine
Jul. 14, 2023
Ukrainian Parliament to Request Georgia to Pardon Saakashvili
A draft appeal to the President of Georgia has been registered in the Parliament of Ukraine, but is waiting for approval from the deputies in the hall of sessions.
By Kyiv Post
Poland
Jul. 13, 2023
Saakashvili Update: Polish Doctors See Former President of Georgia
Poland has sent its doctors to examine Mikheil Saakashvili, the former president of Georgia now in jail, whose health is reported to be steadily deteriorating.
By Julia Struck
Ukraine
Jul. 7, 2023
Georgia Rejects Consultations on Saakashvili Following Ukraine’s Expulsion of Ambassador
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia considers Ukraine’s decision to expel the Georgian ambassador “an extreme form of escalation of diplomatic relations.”
By Julia Struck
Saakashvili
Jul. 4, 2023
Free Saakashvili on Medical Grounds Now
The former Georgian leader is in jail and needs medical attention. As a gesture of goodwill, the Georgian government should let him go abroad and be treated.
By Kyiv Post
Ukraine
Jul. 4, 2023
Zelensky Asks Georgia Envoy to Leave Kyiv Over Jailed Ex-Leader
During a court hearing shown on television Monday, Saakashvili lifted his shirt to show his ribs protruding from his chest, a hollow abdomen, and skin clinging tightly to his bones.
By AFP
Saakashvili
Apr. 13, 2023
Former Georgian President Receives Polish Award for Contribution to the Struggle for Freedom
The Lech Kaczyński Prometheus Award, named in memory of the former Polish President who died in a plane crash in Smolensk 13 years ago, was this year made to the imprisoned former President of Georgia
By Kyiv Post
Saakashvili
Apr. 4, 2023
Georgia's Jailed Ex-Leader Seeks Medical Evacuation to Poland
Ailing imprisoned ex-Georgian president Saakashvili calls on Europe's top rights court for help to receive medical treatment abroad.
By AFP
Saakashvili
Feb. 9, 2023
OPINION: Free Saakashvili, Free Georgia, Free the World from Russian Imperialism
As he languishes in prison, on the edge of death, Saakshvili’s fate is not merely the fate of an entire country, it is the fate of the entire former Soviet area.
By Claudia Palazzo
Saakashvili
Feb. 7, 2023
Georgian Court Rejects Ailing Ex-Leader Saakashvili's Bid to Leave Jail
Georgian government continues its slow killing of political opponent, Ukrainian citizen, Saakashvili.
By AFP
Ukraine
Feb. 3, 2023
Imprisoned Mikheil Saakashvili Risks Death Due To Weight Loss, Says Lawyer
On Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Georgia of “slowly killing” the former leader and his weight has dropped to 68 kilograms from 115.
By AFP
Saakashvili
Feb. 2, 2023
Ukraine Calls on Georgia to Stop Torturing Saakashvili and Hand Him Over to Kyiv
Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry condemned the “gross violation of human rights” against Georgia’s former President Mikheil Saakashvili, now a Ukrainian citizen.
By Alisa Orlova
Ukraine
Feb. 1, 2023
Zelensky Suspects Georgian Government Wants to Kill Saakashvili, Playing Up to Russia.
Zelensky blasts Georgian government for its treatment of Saakashvili.
By Interfax-Ukraine
US
Dec. 22, 2022
Georgia's Ailing Ex-Leader Saakashvili Appears Gaunt in Court
Gaunt, hollow-cheeked and his hands trembling, Saakashvili was connected from hospital by video link.
By AFP