A local deputy lobbed three grenades during a village council meeting in the Transcarpathian region of Western Ukraine, injuring 26 others in the process with 6 currently in critical condition.

According to police reports, the incident took place in the council building in the village of Keretsky at around 11 a.m. this morning. A video published by the police shows a man entering the building, standing by the door to the meeting for a few seconds before removing three grenades from his coat pocket and casually tossing them onto the floor. The video is shown below but may be unsuitable for some viewers

The police investigating the incident said the deputy was alive and has been resuscitated by medics. It is not known how he obtained the grenades.

Ukrainian politician Oleksii Honcharenko identified the man seen in the video as Serhiy Batrin, a deputy from the Servant of the People party. According to Honcharenko’s Telegram update the council had met to discuss its 2024 budget.

While incidents involving grenades are not common in Ukraine, they are not unheard of. On Nov. 19, a grenade exploded inside an apartment in Kyiv, killing a woman and her 51-year-old acquaintance.

Earlier the same month, a birthday grenade gifted to the assistant of Ukraine’s top military commander Valery Zaluzhny detonated by accident, killing the assistant in the process.

Leo Chiu
Leo Chiu
Leo Chiu is a news reporter residing in Eastern Europe since 2015 with a profound interest in geopolitics, having witnessed two presidential elections in Belarus and visited numerous contested regions worldwide. He believes in the human side of journalism and that there's a story to be told behind every number and statistic.
