The year 2023 was the second year of Russia’s all-out war against Ukraine.

It raged on with no decrease in its ferocity, nor major changes on the ground, although it saw a major victory for Ukraine in the Black Sea.

Despite all the challenges and the tragedies, such as the Kakhova Dam explosion, Ukraine heroically held its ground, and achieved some further successes, like its entering talks to join the EU.

Here are some of the highlights of this complex year as they occurred from month to month.