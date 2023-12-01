EXPLAINED: Russia's Historic November Losses and Putin’s ‘Moral’ Solution

Russian soldiers are being killed and wounded at a rate unprecedented for the entire war, according to the latest statistics.

The casualty rate is so high that Moscow’s forces are suffering losses comparable to those of Imperial Russia during World War I.

Yet recent comments from NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg suggest Russia has a “high tolerance for casualties,” something Ukraine and its allies did not anticipate.

And Putin does have two possible solutions to the massive losses of men – and both involve Russian women.

Statistics published this week by the British Ministry of Defense reveal that in November, Russian forces suffered a daily average of nine hundred thirty one casualties.

According to researcher Ragnar Gudmundsson, this rose over the last seven days to a daily average of one thousand and twenty.

Most of the losses have occurred in the relentless assaults on Avdiivka, a town in Donbas region, where Russian infantry forces reportedly made more advances on Thursday.

The pace of casualties exceeds those in the grinding assault on Bakhmut earlier this year.

If confirmed, the losses are already approaching historically significant levels.

Elsewhere, a new video shows Russian troops complaining that their commanders send them to slaughter and leave the wounded to rot rather than issue evacuation orders.

The video, shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, by Anton Gerashchenko, advisor to Ukraine’s Interior Ministry, shows a group of Russian soldiers sitting in cramped quarters and complaining about their commanders and their provisions.

A soldier in the video says that he found a can of stewed meat, diluted it with water from the Dnipro River and drank it for a week so as not to starve to death.

