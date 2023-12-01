Search

Russian Armed Forces War in Ukraine Putin

EXPLAINED: Russia's Historic November Losses and Putin’s ‘Moral’ Solution

In November, Russia’s casualty rates were so high they’re comparable to those during World War I. Meanwhile, President Putin is proposing solutions to a possible demographic crisis.

Russian soldiers are being killed and wounded at a rate unprecedented for the entire war, according to the latest statistics.

The casualty rate is so high that Moscow’s forces are suffering losses comparable to those of Imperial Russia during World War I.

Yet recent comments from NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg suggest Russia has a “high tolerance for casualties,” something Ukraine and its allies did not anticipate.

And Putin does have two possible solutions to the massive losses of men – and both involve Russian women.

Statistics published this week by the British Ministry of Defense reveal that in November, Russian forces suffered a daily average of nine hundred thirty one casualties.

According to researcher Ragnar Gudmundsson, this rose over the last seven days to a daily average of one thousand and twenty.

Most of the losses have occurred in the relentless assaults on Avdiivka, a town in Donbas region, where Russian infantry forces reportedly made more advances on Thursday.

The pace of casualties exceeds those in the grinding assault on Bakhmut earlier this year.

If confirmed, the losses are already approaching historically significant levels.

Watch the video above to find out more.

Elsewhere, a new video shows Russian troops complaining that their commanders send them to slaughter and leave the wounded to rot rather than issue evacuation orders.

The video, shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, by Anton Gerashchenko, advisor to Ukraine’s Interior Ministry, shows a group of Russian soldiers sitting in cramped quarters and complaining about their commanders and their provisions.

A soldier in the video says that he found a can of stewed meat, diluted it with water from the Dnipro River and drank it for a week so as not to starve to death.

You can watch the video here.

By Anya Korzun

Comments (5)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
   Show comments
Best Oldest Newest
roshan
roshan Guest 6 days ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Ukraine's demographics are even worse and even though the losses may not be as high as russia ,Ukraine's population is less than 1/3 of russia

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Göte Andersson
Göte Andersson Guest 1 week ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

It´s my belief that as long as tthere is a Russian soldier on Ukranien soil shuld no RSussian be allowed to participate international sports

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Finn Bjerrehave
Finn Bjerrehave Guest 1 week ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Ok overdrivelse fremmer forståelsen, men et slag som Somme i 1916 hvor mere en 1 million døde og sårede blev resultatet af krigsvanvid, som nu bare fortsætter, hvorfor kan Rusland ikke stoppe Putin ?

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Kent
Kent Guest 2 weeks ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Thank you for the concise presentation

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Sinéad Egan
Sinéad Egan Guest 2 weeks ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Russian leadership never really changes even through its various iterations. They see the casualties as an easily ignored number, not human beings.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
