LATEST: Ukraine Confirms Russian Troops Executing Two Ukrainian Soldiers Upon Surrender

Video has emerged appearing to show Russian troops gunning down two Ukrainian soldiers as they surrender.

The footage – reportedly filmed near Avdiivka – shows one man emerging from a dugout with his hands above his head before lying face down on the ground.

A few feet from the entrance, several Russian soldiers crouch down pointing their guns.

A few moments later a second Ukrainian soldier emerges. As he struggles out, the Russian soldiers open fire.

Ukrainian blogger Deep State posted the footage online and it was quickly picked up by others.

Blogger Ihor Lachenkov said: “Once again, the russians are breaking all the war rules, along with moral and human laws they never cared about.”