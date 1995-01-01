War
Ukraine
World
North America
Europe
Eastern Europe
Middle East
Asia
Economics
Business
Technology
Finance
Agriculture
Videos
Podcasts
Analysis
Corruption Watch
Opinions
Culture
History
Sports
Cartoons
Spotlight
War
Ukraine
Analysis
Corruption Watch
World
North America
Europe
Eastern Europe
Middle East
Asia
Economics
Business
Technology
Finance
Agriculture
Opinions
Videos
Podcasts
Cartoons
Culture
History
Business Wire
Sports
Classifieds
Spotlight
War
Ukraine
World
Economics
Videos
Podcasts
Analysis
Opinions
Classifieds
Spotlight
EN
UK
EN
UK
Back
Vuhledar
Latest
Zelensky
Russia Makes Gains Near ‘Fortress’ Vuhledar as Its Donbas Offensive Rolls On
More than half of all the current combat is concentrated on a 60-kilometer-wide sector of the 1,500-kilometer-long front line in eastern Ukraine where Russia is attacking.
By Stefan Korshak
4h ago
back to top