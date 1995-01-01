Latest

Russia Makes Gains Near ‘Fortress’ Vuhledar as Its Donbas Offensive Rolls On
Zelensky
Russia Makes Gains Near ‘Fortress’ Vuhledar as Its Donbas Offensive Rolls On
More than half of all the current combat is concentrated on a 60-kilometer-wide sector of the 1,500-kilometer-long front line in eastern Ukraine where Russia is attacking.
By Stefan Korshak
4h ago