Russian troops have advanced in Toretsk, a key logistics hub for Ukraine and a prime tactical target for Moscow in the Donetsk region, according to open-source intelligence DeepState.

A military expert told the Ukrainian news outlet TSN that the fall of Toretsk could allow Moscow to move against Kostyantynivka, one of Moscow’s strategic targets in its quest to capture the entire Donetsk region.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

DeepState, using satellite imagery, confirmed the presence of Russian troops in the southeastern suburbs of the city, with the area occupied having increased by a few dozen blocks over the course of the month.

Russia also launched three strikes on Shcherbynivka, a rural settlement immediately west of Toretsk, according to the Ukrainian General Staff’s Tuesday morning operational updates, though DeepState did not confirm any Russian troop movements in the settlement.

Advertisement

An Oct. 11 Reuters report, citing a local official, said Ukraine controlled half of Toretsk at the time amidst heavy Russian assaults, with the British intelligence update claiming that “Russia has made gains into the center of the town” on the same day.

Toretsk lies 40 kilometers (25 miles) north of Donetsk city and 22 kilometers (14 miles) south of Chasiv Yar, with a main road passing through the city itself.