Putin War in Ukraine
‘I Worked With Putin: Here’s What You Don’t Know About Him’
Vladimir Putin is waging war against Ukraine and he will next attack Europe, says Andrei Illarionov, formerly a Senior Policy Adviser during Putin's early period as president.
I don't get Ukraine and why they do it simply position about at least 1000 drones headed to Moscow to destroy the Kremlin and finally send a message to Putin. Why can't an all out war be Targeted towards Moscow NOT Ukraine where the aggressor is based. I'm sure if the Kremlin were to be targeted things would change in a hurry. The whole problem now is Moscow sees Nothing of this war nor do the privileged ones either!
Scare the hell out of Moscow and then we will have a real war where Ukraine can succeed!!!
The MAGA Republicans may be responsible for losing the war in Ukraine and allowing Putin to start a war in Europe by drastically reducing US support for Ukraine, according to former Putin advisor Andrei Illarioniv, who knows Putin's intentions. Support for Ukraine must at least equal Russia's support in the long run to win. "Putin's madness must be stopped" as soon as possible.
I agree entirely Putin needs to be stopped. Now. It will only get more expensive.
But I don't understand the math difference. Even the U.S. government says repeatedly it's approved "x" billion $ more in aid for Ukraine. Or it needs "y" billion $ more to be approved by Congress.
Prior reporting from KP explained that part of this difference is the vast $ equivalent of U.S. military surplus, much of which is set to be phased out anyway (an earlier video Anya Korzun broke this down)...
Is this the majority of the difference? Or something else?
Please explain & break down the difference in the math between what your guest explained & the Billions & Billions of $$$ the Western press & politicians are reporting. Thank you.
Agreed!!! Must stop him Now!!!
Anyone who doesn’t realize Putin is a greedy, megalomaniac sociopath, with nuclear weapons; needs to get their head examined.
@AprilBites, You are being sarcastic. Putin deserves to be told the truth.
