Putin War in Ukraine

‘I Worked With Putin: Here’s What You Don’t Know About Him’

Vladimir Putin is waging war against Ukraine and he will next attack Europe, says Andrei Illarionov, formerly a Senior Policy Adviser during Putin's early period as president.

Vladimir Putin is waging war against Ukraine, and next he will attack Europe, says Andrei Illarionov, a former senior policy adviser during Putin's early presidency. Illarionov recalls what it was like to work with Putin and explains what the West must do now if it wants peace in the West.

We have no time to waste supporting Ukraine so that Putin's madness is stopped.

By Jason Jay Smart

JMB
JMB Guest 3 days ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

I don't get Ukraine and why they do it simply position about at least 1000 drones headed to Moscow to destroy the Kremlin and finally send a message to Putin. Why can't an all out war be Targeted towards Moscow NOT Ukraine where the aggressor is based. I'm sure if the Kremlin were to be targeted things would change in a hurry. The whole problem now is Moscow sees Nothing of this war nor do the privileged ones either!
Scare the hell out of Moscow and then we will have a real war where Ukraine can succeed!!!

Reply
Harold Hensel
Harold Hensel Guest 2 weeks ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

The MAGA Republicans may be responsible for losing the war in Ukraine and allowing Putin to start a war in Europe by drastically reducing US support for Ukraine, according to former Putin advisor Andrei Illarioniv, who knows Putin's intentions. Support for Ukraine must at least equal Russia's support in the long run to win. "Putin's madness must be stopped" as soon as possible.

Reply
Hugh
Hugh Guest 3 weeks ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

I agree entirely Putin needs to be stopped. Now. It will only get more expensive.

But I don't understand the math difference. Even the U.S. government says repeatedly it's approved "x" billion $ more in aid for Ukraine. Or it needs "y" billion $ more to be approved by Congress.

Prior reporting from KP explained that part of this difference is the vast $ equivalent of U.S. military surplus, much of which is set to be phased out anyway (an earlier video Anya Korzun broke this down)...

Is this the majority of the difference? Or something else?

Please explain & break down the difference in the math between what your guest explained & the Billions & Billions of $$$ the Western press & politicians are reporting. Thank you.

Reply
Jeffery Chinn
Jeffery Chinn Guest 3 weeks ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Agreed!!! Must stop him Now!!!

Reply
Joe
Joe Guest 3 weeks ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Anyone who doesn’t realize Putin is a greedy, megalomaniac sociopath, with nuclear weapons; needs to get their head examined.

Reply
AprilBites
AprilBites Guest 3 weeks ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

@Joe, He is a great man and a stellar leader.

Reply
Don Berks
Don Berks Guest 3 weeks ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

@AprilBites,

Reply
Don Berks
Don Berks Guest 3 weeks ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

@AprilBites, You are being sarcastic. Putin deserves to be told the truth.

Reply
Dimitry Merdevedev
Dimitry Merdevedev Guest 2 weeks ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

@AprilBites, 🤣

Reply
