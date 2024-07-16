We Aren't Helping Ukraine to Win

Gen. Ben Hodges argues that those who fear “escalation” with Russia, if Putin were to be challenged by the West, are dead wrong.

Rather than worry about what Russia will do, the White House should be concentrating on doing all that it can to guarantee Russia's defeat and Ukraine's victory. It is clear that if Russia were to triumph in Ukraine, the results would be horrific for not only Ukraine, but all of its allies.

Gen. Ben Hodges says that despite the overwhelming historical evidence that Russia will not use nuclear weapons, some of Washington's supposed "Russia experts," have been able to convince many in the Biden Administration that the threat of a nuclear World War III is right around the corner.

More absurd, argues the General, are the American "experts" who are worried what will happen if Russia collapses – or what will happen if Ukraine liberates Crimea.

General Ben Hodges, who commanded the US Army in Europe from 2014 until 2017, says that Western policymakers need to open their eyes to a hard truth: Russia is only emboldened by the empty phrases we use to describe support for Ukraine, as we are unwilling to say that “we will do all that we can for Ukraine to win.”