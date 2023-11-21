Facts About the Holodomor | Lubomyr Luciuk on TVP World
In Stalin's cruel push to enforce collectivism and suppress Ukrainian nationalism, millions of lives were tragically lost in what's been called th Holodomor, the man-made famine which decimated Ukraine between 1932–1933.
This brutal campaign orchestrated by the Soviet dictator resulted in the loss of roughly 13% of the Ukrainian population. Presently, initiatives are in motion to garner global support for recognizing this engineered catastrophe as a genocide.
To delve deeper into this pivotal issue and why all this matters so much, TVP World channel talked to Professor Lubomyr Luciuk from the Royal Military College of Canada.
