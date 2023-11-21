Search

Holodomor

Facts About the Holodomor | Lubomyr Luciuk on TVP World

In Stalin's push to enforce collectivism and suppress Ukrainian nationalism, millions of lives were lost in the Holodomor, the man-made famine which decimated Ukraine between 1932 and 1933.

In Stalin's cruel push to enforce collectivism and suppress Ukrainian nationalism, millions of lives were tragically lost in what's been called th Holodomor, the man-made famine which decimated Ukraine between 1932–1933.

This brutal campaign orchestrated by the Soviet dictator resulted in the loss of roughly 13% of the Ukrainian population. Presently, initiatives are in motion to garner global support for recognizing this engineered catastrophe as a genocide.

To delve deeper into this pivotal issue and why all this matters so much,  TVP World channel talked to Professor Lubomyr Luciuk from the Royal Military College of Canada.

By TVP World

