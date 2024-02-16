War in Ukraine
Satirist Novelist as War Diarist
Andrey Kurkov, Ukraine's internationally bestselling writer and now also a war diarist, discusses with Kyiv Post's Chief Editor Bohdan Nahaylo the impact of Russia's war on his country, it's international image and reception, and the challenges of writing from "not a quiet country."
