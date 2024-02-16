Search

Satirist Novelist as War Diarist

Andrey Kurkov, Ukraine's internationally bestselling writer and now also a war diarist, discusses with Kyiv Post's Chief Editor Bohdan Nahaylo the impact of Russia's war on his country.

‘Dead’ Black Sea Fleet Commander Reportedly Sacked After Latest Naval Loss
1
‘Dead’ Black Sea Fleet Commander Reportedly Sacked After Latest Naval Loss
Russian milbloggers report Admiral Viktor Sokolov, who was once thought to have died in a September 2023 Storm Shadow attack on his headquarters, has been removed from his post.
By Kyiv Post
2
'Arabs Supply Us With Everything' - Russian Soldier Reveals Starlink Supplied to Moscow From Arab Countries
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
3
FSB Investigates Illegal Sale of Aircraft to Ukraine and Other ‘Unfriendly States’
By Kyiv Post

Andrey Kurkov, Ukraine's internationally bestselling writer and now also a war diarist, discusses with Kyiv Post's Chief Editor Bohdan Nahaylo the impact of Russia's war on his country, it's international image and reception, and the challenges of writing from "not a quiet country." 

By Kyiv Post

