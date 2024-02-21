Should Western Support for Ukraine Be Increased or Reduced?
Kyiv Post took to the streets of Kyiv and Washington DC and found that most passerby supported further aid to Ukraine for a variety of reasons.
As a $60 billion US aid package critical to Ukraine’s defense stalls in Congress, Kyiv Post correspondents took to the streets of Kyiv and Washington D.C. to ask ordinary people the question “Should Western Support for Ukraine Be Increased or Reduced?”
By and large, the passersby Kyiv Post spoke with were in favor of increased aid to Ukraine to help it fight Russia's ongoing full-scale invasion – and they were in favor for a variety of reasons.
Among those that Kyiv Post spoke with, some viewed increased support as necessary for humanitarian purposes, others as a necessary means of defending democratic governments and others cautioned that without Western support, Ukraine might see other population centers like Avdiivka fall to Russia.
Watch the video to find out what the people polled had to say.
Comments (3)
The only thing I'm fatigued about is that a bunch of kool-aid drinking putinaphiles in the MRGA party (presently active in all democracies, but operating as MAGA in USA), are still salivating to have his babies....even the ones not genetically capable of this.
Most Ukraine supporters are growing not only angrier each day with the support delays these MRGA putin sycophants cause, but with the 'silent' russians that allow the ongoing destruction / death their despot leader sows. What the hell is the matter with that race?
I'm stepping up my Ukraine supportive efforts (+80 letters to political, NGO, corporate leadership; donations, petitions ; MRGA troll fighting, buying solely from supportive Ukraine allied nations)
Russia has rightfully earned its place as the premier pariah nation of this era. It would take a massive riot resulting in a violent end to the putin regime, for the free world to even start to forgive the general russian population for letting its thug leadership sow global chaos this long.
@John, completely agree.
Yes if we do not want World War 111 we should.
Rather than forgetting about Ukraine and suffering from 'war fatigue' a majority of people are determined to push through aid for Ukraine precisely because it has been delayed at Trump's behest. The bill presents an early opportunity to show Trump the middle finger even before the election.
Through his arrogance, all Trump has achieved is to keep the war on the front pages and galvanise American willpower to defeat his shenanigans. He has grossly underestimated the intelligence, courage and desire to spread freedom of his fellow Americans.
@David Steel, I agree. Trump is a rapist, a criminal. This is a fact. I hope he pays for his crimes