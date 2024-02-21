As a $60 billion US aid package critical to Ukraine’s defense stalls in Congress, Kyiv Post correspondents took to the streets of Kyiv and Washington D.C. to ask ordinary people the question “Should Western Support for Ukraine Be Increased or Reduced?”

By and large, the passersby Kyiv Post spoke with were in favor of increased aid to Ukraine to help it fight Russia's ongoing full-scale invasion – and they were in favor for a variety of reasons.

Among those that Kyiv Post spoke with, some viewed increased support as necessary for humanitarian purposes, others as a necessary means of defending democratic governments and others cautioned that without Western support, Ukraine might see other population centers like Avdiivka fall to Russia.

Watch the video to find out what the people polled had to say.