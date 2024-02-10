Ukraine
Singer Mari Cheba: Who am I - who are we
Kyiv Post Chief Editor Bohdan Nahaylo talks with singer and representative of Ukraine's new generation of cultural artists, who combine patriotic and civic activity with universal values - Mari Cheba.
Comments (3)
Churchill in UK has refused to reduce the educational budget because culture and education do represent a national value and presence unique to every nation ...
I have been Paraphrasing here ...
Great interview,thanks from Belgium.
A heartfelt, and for a foreigner, enlightening interview again illustrating the inner strength that exemplifies so many in that nation. Mari Cheba's chronicle's and songs help humanize the people that Russian trolls here try to dehumanize. I took the time to transcribe a few of her concluding sentences as directed at Kyivpost's foreign audience:
'I want to say that Ukrainians are an extraordinary nation going through a very difficult period. We are on our own, even transforming as a society, and we really need your help", "I urge people not to doubt the integrity, courage and honesty of our people."