TALKING SUBSTANCE: Negotiations Won’t Work. Lessons Learned over 2 years of Full Scale War

What's transpired over the past two years, its significance, and on how it might shape Ukraine's and Europe's future in the premiere episode of Talking Substance.

In the premiere episode of Talking Substance, filmed on the eve of the second-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, host Yulia Mel'nyk speaks with guest Peter Dickinson, a veteran British journalist based in Kyiv, Editor of the Atlantic Council's Ukraine Alert Service, Business Ukraine and Lviv Today magazines publisher, about what's transpired over the past two years, its significance, and on how it might shape Ukraine's and Europe's future.

Their broad-ranging discussion touches on the role the United Kingdom is playing,  Germany's evolving position, the effectiveness of the Russian propaganda machine on Ukrainians and Western audiences and how Russia has been fine-tuning its messaging, the way in which foreign journalists have been covering Russia's invasion, the interface of  Russian culture with imperialism, Ukraine's recent successes in taking out Russia's Black Sea despite not having a navy, whether the war has reached a stalemate, the role that technology and Western support will play in the Ukrainians' success or failure, and more.

By Kyiv Post

