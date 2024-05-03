The Kremlin on Friday slammed fresh comments by French President Emmanuel Macron in which he repeated that the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine should not be ruled out.

In an interview with The Economist published on Thursday, Macron said the question of sending Western troops to Ukraine would "legitimately" arise if Russia broke through Ukrainian front lines and Kyiv made such a request.

Moscow has reacted with fury to previous suggestions the West could deploy forces to support Kyiv, casting it as evidence of NATO's direct involvement in the conflict and its hostile and aggressive stance towards Russia.

"The statement is very important and very dangerous," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

Macron "continues to constantly talk about the possibility of direct involvement on the ground in the conflict around Ukraine. This is a very dangerous trend," he added.

Several NATO countries, including the United States, were quick to push back in February when Macron first said Paris had not ruled out sending troops to Ukraine.

Peskov also said remarks by British Foreign Secretary David Cameron that justified Kyiv striking targets inside Russia were "dangerous" and "escalatory".

In a visit to Kyiv on Thursday, Cameron said Ukraine "absolutely has the right to strike back at Russia" and that London did not put "caveats" on how Ukrainian forces use weapons supplied by Britain.

Kyiv has hit a number of energy sites inside Russia in recent months, using drones packed with explosives to strike oil refineries and depots hundreds of kilometres behind the front lines.

Ukraine says its hits are justified retribution for Moscow's attacks, and that they target a source of fuel and revenue for the Russian army.

Peskov said the recent statements by Macron and Cameron "potentially pose a danger to European security, to the entire European security architecture".

"We see a dangerous tendency towards escalation in official statements. This is raising our concern," he added.

David
David 2 weeks ago
Any time Macron puts fully armed and equipped troops in Ukraine is OK by me. I agree that President Zelensky should invite them to join the fray. There are no red lines any more in this full on war.

Boogie
Boogie 2 weeks ago
I can't believe Ukraine has not requested NATO troops to counter Russian incursion. Come on, Zelenskyy!!! Wake up man! You place your request NOW, and what transpires regarding Russian threats with nukes is something that will be handled as the situation develops.

Tom Lowe
Tom Lowe 2 weeks ago
Kremlin threatens nuclear war then crys about a few french soldiers in a foreign to them country lol - This is why I love russians they always see light where there is only darkness 😅😅

Maria Kackerova
Maria Kackerova 2 weeks ago
Who cares what Pesky-Peskov says

Sasha
Sasha 2 weeks ago
It's already like this, you idiot, Putin's servant!
"
Peskov said the recent statements by Macron and Cameron "potentially pose a danger to European security, to the entire European security architecture".
"

Mouse 2 weeks ago
@Sasha, Peskov is like a monkey that stands in front of a mirror and that doesn't understand what it is looking at. Peskov thinks that he is looking at some other aggressive monkey, but really he is only seeing himself.

Rufus Imafidon
Rufus Imafidon 2 weeks ago
Good day,my Ukrainian.I am a Nigerian but I love UKRAINE because my children school there before the enemy invaded Ukraine. I want to say that the Armed forces of Ukraine should blow out all the enemies radars before using long range missiles.The reason is because Russia has the electronics to intercept the long range equipments. Please use drones to destroy the enemies radars and defence equipment before launching attack against the invaders.

GML
GML 2 weeks ago
Concerned...really ? Scared is more accurate and it's about time that the other leaders also stop shying away and stand behind Ukraine...We need more leaders like Macron.

