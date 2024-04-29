Search

Canada War in Ukraine

Is Canada's Support for Ukraine Sufficient?

Is Ukraine still a priority? Does what happens in "a far-away land, distant from our shores" really matter? Does what happens in Ukraine really have any bearing on our lives?

By Jason Jay Smart
More than two years into the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, many people question: Is Ukraine still a priority? Does what happens in "a far-away land, distant from our shores" really matter? Does what happens in Ukraine really have any bearing on our lives?

Canadian Member of Parliament Yvan Baker is emphatic that not only does Ukraine matter, but that we should be doing more than ever to support it in fighting against Russian aggression while also providing humanitarian support, including helping to locate Ukraine's stolen children. 

Canada, though less mentioned in the press, has done tremendous work to support Ukraine. However, a recent tide of right-wing populism, analogous to America's MAGA, is seeking to end Canada's support for Ukraine. The fight to support Ukraine is exacerbated by ongoing efforts, by Moscow, to disinform Canadians as to what is transpiring in Canada and abroad. Despite things looking rough, Baker assures that most Canadians support Ukraine and see past the lies in which Moscow deals.

Aside from being a Member of Parliament from the Riding of Etobicoke, Yvan Baker "Chairs the Canada-Ukraine Parliamentary Friendship Group and an executive member of the Canadian NATO Parliamentary Association," according to his parliamentary website.

Comments (4)

   Show comments
Best Oldest Newest
Imokru2
Imokru2 Guest 1 hour ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Your question: No, blame Trudeau and his net zero cradle to grave socialist carbon police.

Reply
Depau
Depau Guest 3 hours ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Canada provided UA with one huge asset - the biggest and most brutal keyboard warrior Mr. John. John is in direct (email) contact with his government and working closely on the next vital help for UA.

Reply
John
John Guest 2 hours ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

@Depau, Exactly.....I'll be writing the M.P quoted in this article (again), later this morning thanking him for his support to Ukraine to date, and asking what else his party is doing to keep Canadians informed on the importance of increasing Ukraine support. Always best to strike iron while it is still hot.

Just one small contribution again towards protecting a fellow democracy from an autocratic expansionist, lying, oppressive thugs like putin. It's really an honour to help Ukraine in anyway possible, to stop putler's oppressive NAZI racists from spreading across Europe.

What do you do to help Ukraine defeat the russian thug regime invading their country?

Oh thats right...nothing! You work for putin's MRGA cult.

Reply
Depau
Depau Guest 2 hours ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

@John, I am giving you your well deserved [virtual] Medal of Honour.

Reply
John the moron
John the moron Guest 2 hours ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

@John, moron, asshat keyboard warrior you’re totally delusional.

Reply
John
John Guest 2 hours ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Done....cc'd a few other government leadership contacts for good measure. For anyone wondering www.ourcommons.ca makes finding contact info for Canadians to find / contact their political representatives.

The same site also list federal petitions that subject to sufficient vetted signatures (you need to provide you contact info) will be raised as motions in parliament.

There were 123 related to Ukraine support so far, 3 of which are still open for your signature.....Canadian's please make your voices count!

Reply
Depau
Depau Guest 1 hour ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

@John, Well done Sir. Time to clock out and open the beer!

Reply
BASIL WILLISMS YOU ARE A WORTHLESS PIECE OF SHIT DUMB FUCK
BASIL WILLISMS YOU ARE A WORTHLESS PIECE OF SHIT DUMB FUCK Guest 4 hours ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Basil Williams, the inevitable result is defeat of Russia you worthless piece of shit dumb fuck.

Reply
basil williams
basil williams Guest 4 hours ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Candians cannot afford to throw money down the drain to fight the inevitable result.

Reply
John
John Guest 3 hours ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

@basil williams, Unlike MRGA trolls like yourself, as a Canadian I say sure we can supprot Ukraine more. We waste so much more on other pointless pet projects.

I'm a huge fan of Canada increasing its support for Ukraine . My only request being that like the USA and other nations, we leverage Canadian manufacturers as much as possible to help stimulate our economy so in turn it can support Ukraine even more.

Time for more Canadians to write their politicians and let them know saving democracy (ground zero presently being in Ukraine), is MUCH MORE IMPORTANT than poorly thought out other federal slush programs. Without democracy most of those other programs would ever stand a chance of being supported anyways.

Canada is sadly not a militarily strong nation, so being the best partner we can to our allies (which includes Ukraine), against those nations attacking our democracy (includes russian hybrid war) is hugely important. If we need new leadership to approve more Ukraine weapons funding so be it.

Russia must be beaten to a pulp for invading a peaceful allied democracy.

Reply
