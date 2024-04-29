Is Canada's Support for Ukraine Sufficient?
More than two years into the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, many people question: Is Ukraine still a priority? Does what happens in "a far-away land, distant from our shores" really matter? Does what happens in Ukraine really have any bearing on our lives?
Canadian Member of Parliament Yvan Baker is emphatic that not only does Ukraine matter, but that we should be doing more than ever to support it in fighting against Russian aggression while also providing humanitarian support, including helping to locate Ukraine's stolen children.
Canada, though less mentioned in the press, has done tremendous work to support Ukraine. However, a recent tide of right-wing populism, analogous to America's MAGA, is seeking to end Canada's support for Ukraine. The fight to support Ukraine is exacerbated by ongoing efforts, by Moscow, to disinform Canadians as to what is transpiring in Canada and abroad. Despite things looking rough, Baker assures that most Canadians support Ukraine and see past the lies in which Moscow deals.
Aside from being a Member of Parliament from the Riding of Etobicoke, Yvan Baker "Chairs the Canada-Ukraine Parliamentary Friendship Group and an executive member of the Canadian NATO Parliamentary Association," according to his parliamentary website.
