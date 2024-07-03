Search

War in Ukraine Russia

Jake Broe: The Road to How Russia Loses in Ukraine

Broe takes a deep dive into Russia's Kharkiv offensive and what internal pressures Russia is now facing that could lead the world's largest country to a withering defeat. How realistic is it?

By Jason Jay Smart
Jul. 3
Jake Broe is well known for his dynamic, interesting, and accurate analysis of what is transpiring in Russia's war against Ukraine. Through his battlefield map updates and articulate explanations, the war commentator has developed a strong following that regularly checks in to see what he thinks will happen next.

Broe, in this exclusive interview with Kyiv Post, takes a deep dive into not only Russia's Kharkiv offensive, but also what internal pressures Russia is now facing that could well lead the world's largest country to a withering defeat. How realistic is it? More dramatically than what many people may imagine: Russia's economy is quickly being painted into a corner, overheating as the Kremlin overprints Rubles in a reckless attempt to boost the economy of the-most-sanctioned-country-in-the-history-of-the-world.

Formerly, Broe was a Nuclear and Missile Operations Officer in the United States Air Force for six years where he was in charge of the operations, maintenance, and security of the Minute Man III intercontinental ballistic missile system.  

Currently, Broe is a commentator on the war in support of Ukraine and operates a YouTube channel with 477,000 subscribers.

Follow Jake on social media: 

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@JakeBroe

X: https://x.com/RealJakeBroe 

