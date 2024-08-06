Can Russia's Advance Be Stopped?

In recent weeks, news reports have highlighted that Russian troops are advancing in the eastern part of Ukraine. Despite having botched the Kharkhiv Offensive, Russia remains committed to eventually taking Kyiv and terminating the existence of a free Ukrainian state. Now, some are wondering: How much worse will things get? What can be done now?

Georgie Ivanovs breaks down what the Russians' advances mean, what it could signal for Russia's future strategy, and weighs what Ukraine is likely to do in order to stall Russia's westward quest.

Ivanovs, explaining the overall military situation, also delves into what traps Russia may have inadvertently set for itself and why it is key that the West assist Ukraine to repel Russia: It is not only for Ukraine, but will set back autocracies like Iran, North Korea, China, and Venezuela that pose direct threats to Western nations.

Georgijs "Georgie" Ivanovs was born in Soviet-occupied Riga, Latvia before moving to Denmark in 2012 to complete his MsC in Business Administration in Information Management from the University of Aarhus.

Since 2022, when the Ukraine Matters YouTube channel (@UkraineMatters) was founded, it has donated well over $500,000 to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Georgie speaks Latvian, English, Russian, Danish, and Ukrainian; He notes that some of his in-laws' family lives in Ukraine.