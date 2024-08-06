Search

EN

arrow
Kador Group

EN

arrow
Back

Videos

War in Ukraine Russia Ukraine

Can Russia's Advance Be Stopped?

Georgie Ivanovs breaks down what the Russians' advances mean, what it could signal for Russia's future strategy, and weighs what Ukraine is likely to do in order to stall Russia's westward quest.

By Jason Jay Smart
1d ago
POPULAR
Pyongyang Says It Will Send Troops to Ukraine Within a Month
Pyongyang Says It Will Send Troops to Ukraine Within a Month
The June 19 defense pact signed between Russia and North Korea included a promise to provide military assistance to one another – within days Pyongyang said it was sending troops to Ukraine.
By Kyiv Post
Jun. 26
‘The Enemy Seems to Have Broken Through’ – Russian Forces Push Back Ukraine’s Army in Donetsk Region
By Alisa Orlova
2d ago
Russian Pilot Betrays Colleagues Who Attacked Ohmatdyt Children’s Hospital in Kyiv
By Karina Dolomanzhy
Jul. 11

In recent weeks, news reports have highlighted that Russian troops are advancing in the eastern part of Ukraine. Despite having botched the Kharkhiv Offensive, Russia remains committed to eventually taking Kyiv and terminating the existence of a free Ukrainian state. Now, some are wondering: How much worse will things get? What can be done now?

Georgie Ivanovs breaks down what the Russians' advances mean, what it could signal for Russia's future strategy, and weighs what Ukraine is likely to do in order to stall Russia's westward quest.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Ivanovs, explaining the overall military situation, also delves into what traps Russia may have inadvertently set for itself and why it is key that the West assist Ukraine to repel Russia: It is not only for Ukraine, but will set back autocracies like Iran, North Korea, China, and Venezuela that pose direct threats to Western nations.

Georgijs "Georgie" Ivanovs was born in Soviet-occupied Riga, Latvia before moving to Denmark in 2012 to complete his MsC in Business Administration in Information Management from the University of Aarhus.

Since 2022, when the Ukraine Matters YouTube channel (@UkraineMatters) was founded, it has donated well over $500,000 to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Georgie speaks Latvian, English, Russian, Danish, and Ukrainian; He notes that some of his in-laws' family lives in Ukraine.

POPULAR VIDEOS
Russia’s Hopes of Keeping Crimea, like its Black Sea Fleet, is Sinking War in Ukraine
Russia’s Hopes of Keeping Crimea, like its Black Sea Fleet, is Sinking
By Jason Jay Smart
Aug. 1
Is Maduro's Fall the Beginning of the End for Putin? Top News
Is Maduro's Fall the Beginning of the End for Putin?
By Jason Jay Smart
Jul. 30
Russia in Deadly Fix in Ukraine, But Does It Realize It? War in Ukraine
Russia in Deadly Fix in Ukraine, But Does It Realize It?
By Jason Jay Smart
Jul. 5
Is Russia’s Economy About to Bust? Top News
Is Russia’s Economy About to Bust?
By Jason Jay Smart
Jul. 17
Read Next
Belatedly Russia Moves to Protect Kursk Nuclear Power Plant Air Defenses
Belatedly Russia Moves to Protect Kursk Nuclear Power Plant
By Kyiv Post
5h ago
An Overview of Ukrainian JDAM Fatal Strike on Russian Field HQ Element War in Ukraine
An Overview of Ukrainian JDAM Fatal Strike on Russian Field HQ Element
By Chuck Pfarrer
8h ago
Russian Sailing Frigate Docks in French Port Despite Sanctions: Source Russia
Russian Sailing Frigate Docks in French Port Despite Sanctions: Source
By AFP
8h ago
Thick Fog of War in Russia’s Kursk and Belgorod Regions as Ukrainian Raiders Strike Russia
ANALYSIS: Thick Fog of War in Russia’s Kursk and Belgorod Regions as Ukrainian Raiders Strike
By Christopher Stewart
8h ago
« Previous Does Ukraine Have to Accept the Loss of Part of Its Territory? | Bohdan Nahaylo
Next » An Overview of Ukrainian JDAM Fatal Strike on Russian Field HQ Element