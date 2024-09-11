Search

EN

arrow
Kador Group

EN

arrow
Back

Videos

War in Ukraine Russia Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russian Army’s Death Spiral

Is Russia really “winning” in the Donbas? Or is Russia headed for a Pyrrhic victory to win small towns in the Donbas but without any plan to win the war?

By Jason Jay Smart
2h ago
POPULAR
Pyongyang Says It Will Send Troops to Ukraine Within a Month
Pyongyang Says It Will Send Troops to Ukraine Within a Month
The June 19 defense pact signed between Russia and North Korea included a promise to provide military assistance to one another – within days Pyongyang said it was sending troops to Ukraine.
By Kyiv Post
Jun. 26
Russian Pilot Betrays Colleagues Who Attacked Ohmatdyt Children’s Hospital in Kyiv
By Karina Dolomanzhy
Jul. 11
WATCH: Russian Soldier Catches and Runs with Ukrainian FPV Drone Until It Detonates in His Hands
By Kyiv Post
Sep. 8

Is Russia really “winning” in the Donbas? Or is Russia headed for a Pyrrhic victory to win small towns in the Donbas but without any plan to win the war? 

Chuck Pfarrer, one of America’s most renowned and respected military authors and analysts, discusses with Kyiv Post’s Jason Jay Smart why Russia is showing all of the signs of having fallen into a quagmire with no strategy or hope of being able to get out.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Pfarrer, having been a former Squadron Leader of SEAL Team 6, explains why the failure of Russia’s attempted attack is indicative of larger, systematic problems within the Russian military.

Russia, time and again, fails to make significant headway in Ukraine as it tries to face down not only Ukrainian soldiers, but its own Russian troops who are becoming increasingly unwilling to become cannon fodder. As the war progresses, Russian morale will only further fall, leading to larger organizational problems within their faltering military.

Pfarrer, who has advised numerous US national security agencies and is a leading figure in the analysis of the war in Ukraine, is a new special correspondent for the Kyiv Post. Here, he explains why Russia’s losses so far have been disastrous and why an abysmal summer awaits the Kremlin. Russia fundamentally lacks the soldier-scholar model of officer leadership that would allow for it to process why it is losing and to devise solutions. Instead, Russia will continue to just bleed itself dry.

After his service in the US Navy, Pfarrer served public and private sector clients as a military and counter-terrorism contractor and non-proliferation expert. Pfarrer has written extensively on counter-WMD proliferation and gray zone operations. He has written an op-ed for the New York Times and the Knight-Ridder Syndicate and has appeared as a writer and counterterrorism expert on CNN, ABC, MSNBC, Fox, CSPAN, NPR, Voice of America, Al Jazeera, Al Hurra, IPR, and America tonight.  

Despite Russia loudly bragging that it is winning, the reality is that things are quite different on the field of battle. 

POPULAR VIDEOS
Is Maduro's Fall the Beginning of the End for Putin? Top News
Is Maduro's Fall the Beginning of the End for Putin?
By Jason Jay Smart
Jul. 30
Jake Broe: Russians are Mass Surrending War in Ukraine
Jake Broe: Russians are Mass Surrending
By Jason Jay Smart
Aug. 17
Russia in Deadly Fix in Ukraine, But Does It Realize It? War in Ukraine
Russia in Deadly Fix in Ukraine, But Does It Realize It?
By Jason Jay Smart
Jul. 5
Russia’s Hopes of Keeping Crimea, like its Black Sea Fleet, is Sinking War in Ukraine
Russia’s Hopes of Keeping Crimea, like its Black Sea Fleet, is Sinking
By Jason Jay Smart
Aug. 1
Read Next
US, UK Top Diplomats Vow Ukraine Victory as they Discuss Long-Range Arms Ukraine
US, UK Top Diplomats Vow Ukraine Victory as they Discuss Long-Range Arms
By AFP
2h ago
Erdogan Says Crimea ‘Must Return to Ukraine’ For Just End to War Turkey
Erdogan Says Crimea ‘Must Return to Ukraine’ For Just End to War
By Kyiv Post
3h ago
Kremlin Warns of ‘Appropriate’ Response if US Lifts Ban on Missile Strikes Ukraine
Kremlin Warns of ‘Appropriate’ Response if US Lifts Ban on Missile Strikes
By Kyiv Post
4h ago
Russia’s ‘Vandal’ Fiber Optic FPV Drone Is Probably Another Chinese Import China
Russia’s ‘Vandal’ Fiber Optic FPV Drone Is Probably Another Chinese Import
By Steve Brown
5h ago
« Previous Cracking the Putin Regime