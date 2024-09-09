Search

Kremlin Putin Top News

Cracking the Putin Regime

Moscow-native Maria Gaidar, daughter of former Russian PM Yegor Gaidar, shares exclusive insights with Jason Smart on Kremlin business and why Russia’s situation may be deteriorating rapidly.

By Jason Jay Smart
10h ago
Moscow-native Maria Gaidar is the daughter of former Russian Prime Minister Yegor Gaidar who was the primary architect of Russia's post-Soviet economic shock-therapy. Gaidar gives unique insight, during this interview with Jason Smart, how business is done behind the closed doors of the Kremlin and why there are signs that things may be quickly worsening for Russia.

Despite growing-up among the Soviet elites, by 2004 Gaidar was active in the Russian democratic opposition, working with the likes of Boris Nemtsov, Garry Kasparov, and others to oppose the rise of the Putin Regime. Following the 2015 Maidan Revolution, Gaidar, invited to Ukraine to work with former Georgian President Mikhail Saakashvilli and former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, received Ukrainian citizenship. 

In this exclusive interview with Kyiv Post's Jason Jay Smart, filmed during September 2024 in Kyiv Post's Kyiv studio Masha Gaidar opens up about what is happening now, outside of the gaze of the public, in Russia.

