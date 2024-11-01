Search

Elections US Top News

Do the Views of Trump and Harris Supporters on Ukraine REALLY Differ?

Kyiv Post’s Katie Livingstone attended rallies for Trump and Harris in Georgia to explore U.S. voter opinions on Ukraine.

By Katie Livingstone
11h ago
Katie Livingstone, correspondent for the Kyiv Post, attended election rallies in Georgia for Republican candidate Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris to find out where supporters on both sides stand on Ukraine. From domestic to foreign policy issues, they are divided on what’s best for the U.S.  – and in some cases, what line to take on Ukraine.

Most conservative Americans indicated that they support Ukraine and believe Russia must be stopped. However, many MAGA voters are not convinced that the U.S. should continue to foot the bill and believe Trump is the only person who could end the war quickly.

Most Democrats consider Vice President Kamala Harris is the best candidate for US foreign policy and for supporting Ukraine.

Some respondents believe that Russia would never have invaded Ukraine would have invaded Ukraine if Trump had been in office, while others think he would have given Russia a free pass to march across Ukraine at will.

With the US playing such an important role in helping Ukraine to resist Russian aggression, much therefore depends on the upcoming elections on 5 November.

