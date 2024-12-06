Search

A $500 Drone vs. a $4.5M Tank: How Ukraine’s Drones Defeated Russia’s ‘Unstoppable’ Armor

The T-90M tank, Russia’s pride and joy, has long been regarded as a symbol of Moscow’s military might.

By Stefan Korshak
1h ago
The T-90M tank, Russia’s pride and joy, has long been regarded as a symbol of Moscow's military might. Armed with advanced composite armor, a 125mm cannon, and active protection systems, it was designed to dominate the battlefield. But Ukraine’s ingenuity has turned this symbol of power into a battlefield liability. 

What’s in this video?

  • A detailed breakdown of the T-90M's features and weaknesses.
  • How Ukrainian forces use cutting-edge drones like the Switchblade-600 to counter these tanks.
  • Real-world examples of tank battles in Ukraine and lessons for future warfare.

Watch this video to understand how technology and tactics are reshaping the battlefield—and the lessons it holds for the future of warfare.

