A $500 Drone vs. a $4.5M Tank: How Ukraine’s Drones Defeated Russia’s ‘Unstoppable’ Armor
1h ago
The T-90M tank, Russia’s pride and joy, has long been regarded as a symbol of Moscow's military might. Armed with advanced composite armor, a 125mm cannon, and active protection systems, it was designed to dominate the battlefield. But Ukraine’s ingenuity has turned this symbol of power into a battlefield liability.
Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.
Watch this video to understand how technology and tactics are reshaping the battlefield—and the lessons it holds for the future of warfare.