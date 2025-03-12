Search

Peace Plan Russia War in Ukraine

Russian Propaganda Is Scrambling After US-Ukraine Negotiations

In this video, Kyiv Post analyzes Russian propaganda and military blogger reactions to the recent US-Ukraine talks in Saudi Arabia.

By Kyiv Post
6h ago
‘I’ll Go If You Pay a Trillion Dollars’ – Zelensky to Meet Saudi Prince, Kyiv Resumes US Peace Talks, Trump to Talk $1T Deal With Saudis
‘I’ll Go If You Pay a Trillion Dollars’ – Zelensky to Meet Saudi Prince, Kyiv Resumes US Peace Talks, Trump to Talk $1T Deal With Saudis
Zelensky will meet with Saudi Crown Prince, then Kyiv team to resume talks with US senior diplomats on a Ukrainian peace “framework.” Coincidentally, Trump will be there for work on a “business deal.”
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 7
New Intel Shows Russian Officials Believe Trump Has Already Agreed to Kremlin’s ‘Peace Plan’ to End War in Ukraine
By Jason Jay Smart
2d ago
Meloni’s Game-Changing Proposal: NATO Protection for Ukraine Without Membership
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
Mar. 7

The US and Ukraine held key negotiations in Jeddah – but how did Russia react?

In this video, Kyiv Post analyzes Russian propaganda and military blogger reactions to the recent US-Ukraine discussions in Saudi Arabia.

While Ukraine welcomed the renewed security assistance, Russian hardliners expressed frustration over dashed hopes of a US-Russia reconciliation.

What You’ll Learn:

  • The key outcomes of the Jeddah talks
  • How Russian state media and pro-war bloggers responded
  • What these reactions reveal about Russia’s strategy
  • Why this could impact future peace efforts
