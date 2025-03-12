Peace Plan Russia War in Ukraine
Russian Propaganda Is Scrambling After US-Ukraine Negotiations
In this video, Kyiv Post analyzes Russian propaganda and military blogger reactions to the recent US-Ukraine talks in Saudi Arabia.
6h ago
In this video, Kyiv Post analyzes Russian propaganda and military blogger reactions to the recent US-Ukraine talks in Saudi Arabia.
The US and Ukraine held key negotiations in Jeddah – but how did Russia react?
In this video, Kyiv Post analyzes Russian propaganda and military blogger reactions to the recent US-Ukraine discussions in Saudi Arabia.
Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.
While Ukraine welcomed the renewed security assistance, Russian hardliners expressed frustration over dashed hopes of a US-Russia reconciliation.
What You’ll Learn: