War in Ukraine Ukraine Trump

Washington Freezes Military Aid – A Disaster for Ukraine?

In Point of Impact, former Squadron Leader for the US Navy’s SEAL Team Six, Chuck Pfarrer digs into issues surrounded the Russo-Ukrainian War

By Chuck Pfarrer
2h ago
The US has officially paused military aid, intelligence support, and vital weapons shipments to Ukraine. 

This decision halts over $1 billion in assistance, including ATACMS long-range missiles, HIMARS rocket systems, and 155mm artillery shells—critical lifelines for Ukraine’s defense. Even Patriot air defense interceptors are running low, putting Ukrainian cities at risk from Russian missile strikes. 

In this video, we break down:

  • Why Washington has frozen Ukraine’s military support
  • How this impacts Ukraine’s battlefield strategy
  • What happens when intelligence support is cut off
  • How Europe is scrambling to fill the gap
  • What this means for Ukraine’s survival in 2025
