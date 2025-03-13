John Bolton’s Warning to Allies on How to Survive the Trump Rollercoaster

In an exclusive interview with the Kyiv Post, John Bolton delivers a blunt and revealing analysis of US President Donald Trump‘s unconventional approach to foreign policy, shedding light on critical misjudgments often made by political observers.

Bolton, who served as US Ambassador to the United Nations under President George W. Bush and later as Trump’s own National Security Adviser, shares candid insights into how Ukraine, Europe, Canada, and NATO can effectively navigate a US leader whose views notoriously shift from one moment to the next.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Bolton argues plainly that Trump’s decision-making is deeply influenced by personal flattery – a vulnerability skillfully exploited by Russia, yet frequently misunderstood or overlooked by allies.

Highlighting the recent tense meeting in the Oval Office between President Trump and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky, Bolton underscores that the exchange was driven not merely by policy disagreements, but by Trump’s personal dislike of Zelensky himself.

This frank discussion offers a valuable window into the complexities of engaging a president whose personal impulses often eclipse strategic interests.