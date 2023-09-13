The damage to Russia from Wednesday’s cruise missile strike in occupied Crimea will significantly hinder the Kremlin’s ability to project naval force into the Black Sea. Official Russian sources and uncensored social media have suggest that Ukrainian Storm Shadow missiles dropped by Ukrainian attack jets slammed into the Kremlin-controlled Sevastopol Shipyard in the early morning hours. could be interesting for you: View the newest war in ukraine update in the Kyiv Post’s daily news stories that came out today. Multiple Russian social media videos showed at least two explosions, followed by rolling balls of orange fire and gray smoke, seeming to erupt at the military base’s third dry dock, about 200 meters to the west, during the early-morning strike. Russian official statements identified two warships as “damaged”: the Rostov-Na-Danu, a Kilo-class submarine, and the Minsk, a Ropucha-class amphibious assault vessel. A Ukrainian intelligence source told Kyiv Post it was a “very good result” for Ukraine.

Additional footage of the already burning Sevastopol Shipyard drydocks taking another Ukrainian missile hit earlier this morning. pic.twitter.com/XMuGwDmkpQ — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) September 13, 2023

It was not clear whether either the submarine or the amphibious assault vessel would be able to exit the dry dock under their own power, or if tugboats would be needed. Both reportedly caught fire as a result of the strike. Social media from Sevastopol by midday Wednesday widely documented continuing fires and smoke rising from the general location where the two ships were tied up. The third dry dock could possibly take even more time to return to functionality, because it was dry and empty at the time of the strikes, and its structural integrity is questionable, at minimum, and quite possibly compromised for some time. Two 150-kg Storm Shadow high explosive warheads designed to punch through ship armor and blow up, appear to have hit the dry dock’s steel frame and detonated. Similar topics of Interest ‘Every Hero’s Family Will Receive an Apartment’ – Ukraine Counteroffensive Update for Dec 6 (Europe Edition) Russian bomber shot down near Snake Island; AFU blows up more radar systems and oil tanks; Russian shelling kills three; Forces converge along a railway in Avdiivka The Russian navy has kept silent about the extent of the damage to the warships and not referred to the third dry dock beyond admitting that “port facilities at the Ordzhonikidze Ship Repair Factory (the state company operating all three dry docks) were damaged.” Russia’s battered reputation The Ukrainian missile strikes have created a logistics and naval support crisis for Russian Black Sea Fleet (BSF) commanders that could last for up to a month. Until the two jammed dry docks are cleared and the third damaged dry dock is returned to working order, BSF command will have no choice but to shift any necessary repair work to the less capable and overloaded naval base in Novorossiysk, in Russia’s Kuban region. A smaller and less-capable military facility than Sevastopol, the Novorossiysk base lacks dry docks, recent open-source satellite imagery showed. Although the Russian navy has used civilian-operated floating dry docks in the past to repair its warships, the Ukrainian strike on Sevastopol has, at least for the short term, left the BSF with no easy way to make major repairs on any of its warships, if the vessel is seriously damaged below the waterline.

Apparently, the damage done to 🇷🇺 large amphibious ship “Minsk” & the “Rostov-na-Donu” submarine in the occupied Crimea last night is irreparable.



Picture shows what remained of “Minsk”. #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/5viKsXlBoZ — olexander scherba🇺🇦 (@olex_scherba) September 13, 2023