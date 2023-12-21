Latest

France to Provide Ukraine with 40 More SCALP Missiles – Here’s What They Can Do
France
Jan. 17, 09:09
France to Provide Ukraine with 40 More SCALP Missiles – Here’s What They Can Do
The SCALP cruise missile made its way to Ukraine in 2023, and Kyiv has been using it to strike strategic Russian targets to great effect – albeit some minor tweaks are required.
By Kyiv Post
Why US-Made ADM-160 Decoy Missiles Are Crucial to Storm Shadow Successes in-depth
US
Jan. 16, 08:15
ANALYSIS: Why US-Made ADM-160 Decoy Missiles Are Crucial to Storm Shadow Successes
The Anglo-French missiles have been celebrated for their ability to strike against key Russian targets in Crimea and elsewhere, but they aren’t the only decisive factor in achieving success.
By Steve Brown
A Quick Guide to the Storm Shadow Missiles in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Dec. 21, 2023
A Quick Guide to the Storm Shadow Missiles in Ukraine
The British Storm Shadow cruise missile made its way to Ukraine in 2023, and Kyiv has been using it to strike strategic Russian targets to great effect – albeit some minor tweaks are required.
By Leo Chiu
Kyiv Confirms Attack on Black Sea Fleet HQ, Says They Hoped For ‘A Bigger Hole’
Crimea
Sep. 22, 2023
Kyiv Confirms Attack on Black Sea Fleet HQ, Says They Hoped For ‘A Bigger Hole’
Air force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat said the strike was carried out with Storm Shadow and Scalp missiles and was a “blow to the dictatorship of Putin.”
By Kateryna Zakharchenko, Chris York
Destruction of Russia’s Kilo Class Submarine Unique in More Ways Than One
UK
Sep. 19, 2023
ANALYSIS: Destruction of Russia’s Kilo Class Submarine Unique in More Ways Than One
The destruction of the Rostov-on-Don submarine by Ukraine using a Storm Shadow cruise missile once again highlighted the weapon’s capabilities and the Black Sea Fleet’s vulnerability.
By Steve Brown
Russia’s Multiple Headaches After Ukrainian Cruise Missile Attack on Sevastopol
Crimea
Sep. 13, 2023
ANALYSIS: Russia’s Multiple Headaches After Ukrainian Cruise Missile Attack on Sevastopol
Kyiv’s missile strike has just handed Russia a huge blow, with major warship repairs now necessary, control of half the Black Sea probably lost, and serious egg on its face.
By Stefan Korshak
Ukraine Has a ‘Flawless’ New Long-Range Missile
War in Ukraine
Aug. 30, 2023
Ukraine Has a ‘Flawless’ New Long-Range Missile
Ukraine claimed that the destruction of a Russian S-400 “Triumf” missile complex in occupied Crimea on Aug. 23 had been achieved using a new, domestically designed missile system.
By Kyiv Post
President Zelensky Flies F-16 Simulator Mission, Shoots Down Virtual Bomber on Air Force Day
F-16
Aug. 7, 2023
President Zelensky Flies F-16 Simulator Mission, Shoots Down Virtual Bomber on Air Force Day
The President flew an F-16 simulator; received briefings on fighter, bomber and air defense weapons systems from pilots and operators; and signs the new F-16 “Fighters of Evil” Air Force Day stamp.
By Christopher Stewart
Featured
France to Provide Ukraine with 40 More SCALP Missiles – Here’s What They Can Do

France to Provide Ukraine with 40 More SCALP Missiles – Here’s What They Can Do

Why US-Made ADM-160 Decoy Missiles Are Crucial to Storm Shadow Successes

ANALYSIS: Why US-Made ADM-160 Decoy Missiles Are Crucial to Storm Shadow Successes

Kyiv Confirms Attack on Black Sea Fleet HQ, Says They Hoped For ‘A Bigger Hole’

Kyiv Confirms Attack on Black Sea Fleet HQ, Says They Hoped For ‘A Bigger Hole’

EXPLAINED: Why Russia Keeps Trying to Bomb a Little City in Western Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Aug. 7, 2023
EXPLAINED: Why Russia Keeps Trying to Bomb a Little City in Western Ukraine
The city of Starokostiantyniv has become a crucial target for Russian forces in recent months as it tries to stop the immense damage being inflicted by Ukraine’s 7th Tactical Aviation Brigade.
By Chris York
Kremlin Maintains Media Silence Over Ukrainian Strike on Key Bridge
Propaganda
Aug. 1, 2023
Kremlin Maintains Media Silence Over Ukrainian Strike on Key Bridge
Normally vocal Russian milbloggers have been silent about the “dramatic” attack due to what Western analysts have said could be “fear of Kremlin punishment.”
By Chris York
ATACMS – What They Are and Why Ukraine Wants Them So Badly in-depth
Biden
Jul. 24, 2023
ATACMS – What They Are and Why Ukraine Wants Them So Badly
Ukraine has been asking the US for the ATACMS for months but the White House is resisting the call. What are they? Why does Ukraine want them? Why won’t the US hand them over?
By Steve Brown
Suspected Ukrainian Strike Ignites Russian Ammo Dump in Crimea, Fire Rages, Villages Evacuated
War in Ukraine
Jul. 19, 2023
Suspected Ukrainian Strike Ignites Russian Ammo Dump in Crimea, Fire Rages, Villages Evacuated
Ukraine’s campaign to degrade Russian ammunition supplies, which began in May, seemed to have continued on July 19, when an unconfirmed strike touched off epic explosions and mushroom clouds.
By Stefan Korshak
Kremlin ‘Despicably Decapitates’ Its Own Army by Sacking Top Commander
War in Ukraine
Jul. 13, 2023
Kremlin ‘Despicably Decapitates’ Its Own Army by Sacking Top Commander
General Ivan Popov, widely respected “soldier’s soldier” in command of Russian forces fighting to hold back Ukraine’s southern offensive has been sacked, days after his boss died in a missile strike.
By Aleksandra Klitina, Stefan Korshak
EXPLAINED: All the New Weapons Pledged to Ukraine During the NATO Summit
NATO
Jul. 13, 2023
EXPLAINED: All the New Weapons Pledged to Ukraine During the NATO Summit
Ukraine didn’t get all that it wanted on the political front at the NATO Summit but, once again, nations stumped up more military hardware on the sidelines.
By Steve Brown
Ukraine Summer Offensive Update for July 12: ‘Berdyansk Bunker Goes Boom’
Counteroffensive
Jul. 12, 2023
Ukraine Summer Offensive Update for July 12: ‘Berdyansk Bunker Goes Boom’
Storm Shadow hits Russian command post – and commander; new Ukrainian positions squeeze Bakhmut; Shoigu hails apparent one kilometer gain.
By Pete Shmigel
France’s SCALP Missiles: Everything You Need to Know About Ukraine’s Latest Long-Range Weapons
War in Ukraine
Jul. 11, 2023
France’s SCALP Missiles: Everything You Need to Know About Ukraine’s Latest Long-Range Weapons
The missile is capable of striking targets far into the country’s Russian-occupied eastern Ukraine, well behind front lines that have remained relatively fixed for months.
By AFP