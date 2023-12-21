Latest
France
Jan. 17, 09:09
The SCALP cruise missile made its way to Ukraine in 2023, and Kyiv has been using it to strike strategic Russian targets to great effect – albeit some minor tweaks are required.
US
Jan. 16, 08:15
The Anglo-French missiles have been celebrated for their ability to strike against key Russian targets in Crimea and elsewhere, but they aren’t the only decisive factor in achieving success.
War in Ukraine
Dec. 21, 2023
The British Storm Shadow cruise missile made its way to Ukraine in 2023, and Kyiv has been using it to strike strategic Russian targets to great effect – albeit some minor tweaks are required.
Crimea
Sep. 22, 2023
Air force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat said the strike was carried out with Storm Shadow and Scalp missiles and was a “blow to the dictatorship of Putin.”
UK
Sep. 19, 2023
The destruction of the Rostov-on-Don submarine by Ukraine using a Storm Shadow cruise missile once again highlighted the weapon’s capabilities and the Black Sea Fleet’s vulnerability.
Crimea
Sep. 13, 2023
Kyiv’s missile strike has just handed Russia a huge blow, with major warship repairs now necessary, control of half the Black Sea probably lost, and serious egg on its face.
War in Ukraine
Aug. 30, 2023
Ukraine claimed that the destruction of a Russian S-400 “Triumf” missile complex in occupied Crimea on Aug. 23 had been achieved using a new, domestically designed missile system.
F-16
Aug. 7, 2023
The President flew an F-16 simulator; received briefings on fighter, bomber and air defense weapons systems from pilots and operators; and signs the new F-16 “Fighters of Evil” Air Force Day stamp.
War in Ukraine
Aug. 7, 2023
The city of Starokostiantyniv has become a crucial target for Russian forces in recent months as it tries to stop the immense damage being inflicted by Ukraine’s 7th Tactical Aviation Brigade.
Propaganda
Aug. 1, 2023
Normally vocal Russian milbloggers have been silent about the “dramatic” attack due to what Western analysts have said could be “fear of Kremlin punishment.”
Biden
Jul. 24, 2023
Ukraine has been asking the US for the ATACMS for months but the White House is resisting the call. What are they? Why does Ukraine want them? Why won’t the US hand them over?
War in Ukraine
Jul. 19, 2023
Ukraine’s campaign to degrade Russian ammunition supplies, which began in May, seemed to have continued on July 19, when an unconfirmed strike touched off epic explosions and mushroom clouds.
War in Ukraine
Jul. 13, 2023
General Ivan Popov, widely respected “soldier’s soldier” in command of Russian forces fighting to hold back Ukraine’s southern offensive has been sacked, days after his boss died in a missile strike.
NATO
Jul. 13, 2023
Ukraine didn’t get all that it wanted on the political front at the NATO Summit but, once again, nations stumped up more military hardware on the sidelines.
Counteroffensive
Jul. 12, 2023
Storm Shadow hits Russian command post – and commander; new Ukrainian positions squeeze Bakhmut; Shoigu hails apparent one kilometer gain.
War in Ukraine
Jul. 11, 2023
The missile is capable of striking targets far into the country’s Russian-occupied eastern Ukraine, well behind front lines that have remained relatively fixed for months.