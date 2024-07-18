In the middle of Russian naval exercises, Ukrainian drones struck a Russian coast guard base in occupied Crimea – hitting a command center and an ammo/equipment depot – in an overnight drone attack July 17-18, a Kyiv Post source said.

The Russian military was conducting exercises, training to defend Lake Donuzlav in Crimea, when the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Ukrainian Navy conducted its attack using unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and unmanned surface vessel (USV) drones.

The Russians’ exercises were “a failure,” the source said.

“This is another reminder to the enemy that Ukrainian Crimea is turning into a trap for Russians, where they will be systematically destroyed,” the source said in written comments.

Along with the command center and ammo/equipment depot, Ukraine struck a power substation, technical facilities and firing positions.

On the night of July 8 – the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) and the SBU – reported that they’d carried out a drone attack on the Akhtubinsk military airfield in Astrakhan region, a 500 kV power substation in Rostov region, and an oil depot in Kalach-on-Don in Volgograd region, striking a Su-57 multirole stealth fighter in the attack, Ukraine’s defense intelligence (HUR) said.