It was a pretty substantial Russian armored attack, but that was before hobby drones toting grenades or shaped charge warheads, backed by artillery shells, cut the Kremlin tank and infantry assault to pieces – not for the first time.
Images of the battle, published by a Ukrainian drone operator unit called the Perun Group, showed more than a dozen Russian tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and tracked personnel carriers abandoned along a road and adjacent fields to the south the village Novomykhailivka near Avdiivka, in the Donetsk region, where Russian forces have launched assault after assault for months.
More from Perun group, the size and effectiveness of these massed FPV units appear to be increasing. pic.twitter.com/ietDmURVEO— dj nafo (@DjNafo67376) January 27, 2024
Other combat video and still images published by the Ukrainian military on Jan. 27 showed the Kremlin daylight attack grinding to a halt after striking a minefield. It then came under Ukrainian artillery fire, including cluster munitions, which forced the Russian troops to abandon their shattered vehicles and attempt to continue their advance on foot.
Video, geolocated to fields to the south the Novomykhailivka by Kyiv Post, showed hobby drones following up relentlessly, hunting down and dropping grenades on running Russian soldiers, and dumping explosives onto multi-million-dollar armored vehicles’ engine decks, touching off catastrophic fires. Dead soldiers sprawl by broken vehicles, wounded soldiers are hunted down by drones and killed.
The edited 1:49-second video showed 3 drones dropping grenades on running Russian soldiers, leaving some visibly wounded. FPV drones – one-way kamikaze strike aircraft – destroy two more armored personnel carriers and one tank by smashing into the abandoned armored vehicles, detonating and setting them on fire.
Russia Practices Repairing Military Airfields After Attack
Video and images published by multiple sources, including the Perun Group’s parent unit the 79th Separate Air Assault Brigade, the Ukrainian army high command, independent Ukrainian media and the military watch group DeepState, among others, confirmed the images were very likely authentic. They further commented that the same scene played out at least twice in the past week; on Jan. 21 and Jan. 25.
An average of the estimates of Osint analysts put Russian army losses around the Novomykhailivka battlefield alone at 5-10 tanks, 10-20 armored fighting vehicles of all types, and 100-120 men killed or seriously wounded – every day.
Across Ukraine’s 1,600-kilometer front line, evidence is mounting that as the Kremlin has shifted once more to the offensive to try to take advantage of Ukrainian artillery ammunition shortages, its troops have met similar results to those seen in Novomykhailivka. Well-armed fighting columns approach Ukrainian lines, vehicles are stopped by mines, artillery or even heavy mud, and then soldiers leave the static broken-down vehicles on foot to come under punishing attacks by drone swarms.
According to those similar, anecdotal accounts, high value, imported Western weapons like long-range anti-tank missiles, precision-guided munitions or NATO-standard tanks have not been used in these battles. The Ukrainian military publishes evidence such as video or soldier accounts that back up some but not all claims of the levels of kills compiled from engagements across the front, and only rarely identifies the weapon systems causing the damage.
The Ukrainian group tochnyi.info reported in an analytical paper on Jan. 27 that hard evidence available – almost always drone video published to the internet – shows a large increase in drone use. In less than four weeks in January, Ukrainian small drone operators launched 533 FPV strikes against Russian troops or combat vehicles, almost double the October confirmed count. The most intense use of hobby drones, the report said, was in the eastern Donbas city of Avdiivka sector which has become Russia’s current top objective.
According to Ukrainian drone operators, most drone teams consider themselves lucky if one out of four attempted attacks actually register a hit.
In the war’s southern sector, near the city of Kherson, where Ukrainian Marines have held a bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro River since October, volunteer financing, including a recent collection appeal by the high-profile drone organizer Robert Brovdi reportedly brought in the equivalent of $800,000 in less than a week. This has delivered not just hundreds of attack drones to Ukrainian pilots but electronic warfare kit most NATO militaries would envy, such as drone frequency-specific jammers, signal repeaters, direction finders and even spoofers that enable a Ukrainian operator to take over a Russian attack drone, and sometimes send it back the way it came.
Ukrainian drone pilots operating along the narrow Kherson bridgehead destroy, on average, 10 or more Russian combat vehicles a day, and destroy or intercept more than 500 Russian attack drones a month, three quarters of those launched against them, Brovdi said in a Jan. 15 interview with a Kyiv television channel.
One Russian response to Ukrainian drones swarming in the Kherson air space was registered on Jan. 26 by the pro-Kremlin VDV Za Chesnost i Spravedlivost. This longstanding pro-Kremlin channel frequently comments on operations by the Russian army’s Joint Forces South, which has tried and failed to eliminate the Ukrainian bridgehead across the Dnipro.
“The enemy has just used five drones with artificial intelligence to hit the rear areas of the 70th Motor Rifle Division, near the village Krynky (where Ukrainian Marines are dug in on the left bank of the Dnipro). Our jamming was ineffective, it didn’t change the course of the drones in any way. So now drones with artificial intelligence have destroyed four of our combat vehicles. One more drone flew off to the south. Everyone be careful! Our enemy has started testing drones with artificial intelligence,” the platform said.
The next level of progress, Brovdi said, is to beef up the current handful of Ukrainian drone operating teams on the ground in the Kherson sector with hundreds of pilots and technicians. His plan is to equip that force, which is a regular Ukrainian Marine unit, by drumming up funding to purchase more electronic warfare equipment, to build or import thousands more drones. The target number for crowd-sourcing it all is about Hr. 100 million ($2.6 million) with donations already being received.
Andriy Tsaplienko, a leading Ukrainian war reporter, in a Jan. 28 Telegram post, pointed out that in some sectors Russian drone strike counts were catching up with Ukrainian capacity, thanks to Russian government support to mass production of small attack drones. Ukraine currently has a lead against Russia thanks to better skilled operators, but now Kyiv should officially step in and stop leaving the provision of the small drone air war to volunteers and crowd-sourcing.
“Ukraine’s (kill count) advantage in drones is provided by volunteers. Were the [Kyiv] government to actively participate, the results would be better,” Tsaplienko wrote in a Jan. 28 comment.
In a Jan. 29 column in the Washington Post entitled “Ukraine’s hopes for victory over Russia are slipping away,” analyst Ishaan Tharoor wrote that fighting lines in Ukraine were likely to stagnate due to Western war fatigue. Ukraine cannot prevail against Russia without billions of dollars of Western military assistance.
On the same day, Ukraine’s army general staff published drone video recorded by the 60th Mechanized Infantry Brigade “Inhulets,” a regular unit operating in the sector. The images show a Ukrainian octocopter, an agricultural aircraft frequently purchased by crowd-sourcing for $10,000 to $15,000, operating at night and locating and destroying people and vehicles attempting to hide in a wood line. The aircraft is equipped with thermal sights that allow it to see in the dark.
Kyiv Post research found the engagement most likely took place in the past week in the northeastern Kupyansk sector during a 60th Brigade counterattack.
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Comments (9)
For the folks who did not know yet, you can easily donate towards Ukraine's Army of Drones on Ukraine's official UNITED24 fundraising site (search for Starwar's actor Mark Hamills' fundraiser) . They also have a newer fundraiser for a home grown innovative drone defence system that is proving quite effective at stopping russian drones (Professor / Author Timothy Synder's sponsored fundraiser) .
These are excellent ways you can immediately help in Ukraines' defence while some of our government's support is temporarily being sidelined by MRGA/ MAGA stooges. If our leaders prove ineffective at overcoming this hurdle and increasing support for Ukraine, do feel free to make better leadership choices in your next election.
However never fall for the MRGA / MAGA cult lies saying they will help Ukraine. FYI note that MAGA's leader made over 30,500 documented lies during his disastrous presidential term. Would you believe anything he says moving forward?
Slava Ukraini!
Putin's MAGA/ MRGA stooges in the US Senate, House and presidential candidacy (rump) are stalling further US aid.. The EU and NATO are now intent on dealing with their subversive problem children that also report to putin.
I will be interested to see how the USA deals with its treasonous MAGA cult. I suspect they in the least know that once putin is dethroned the russia's hybrid war to destabilize the democratic borders will also end. Most likely MAGA scourge will quickly lose its treasonous thunder once its foreign funding dries up. There will probably be a 'McCarthy' style inquiry to separate the weak-minded MAGA cult followers from those with treasonous intent.
Here's the USA's current policy on treason (source wikipedia). "Penalty: Under U.S. Code Title 18, the penalty is death,[4] or not less than five years' imprisonment (with a minimum fine of $10,000, if not sentenced to death). Any person convicted of treason against the United States also forfeits the right to hold public office in the United States.[5]".
For the folks who did not know yet, you can easily donate towards Ukraine's Army of Drones on Ukraine's official UNITED24 fundraising site (search for Starwar's actor Mark Hamills' fundraiser) . They also have a newer fundraiser for a home grown innovative drone defence system that is proving quite effective at stopping russian drones (Professor / Author Timothy Synder's sponsored fundraiser) .
These are excellent ways you can immediately help in Ukraines' defence while some of our government's support is temporarily being sidelined by MRGA/ MAGA stooges. If our leaders prove ineffective at overcoming this hurdle and increasing support for Ukraine, do feel free to make better leadership choices in your next election.
However never fall for the MRGA / MAGA cult lies saying they will help Ukraine. FYI note that MAGA's leader made over 30,500 documented lies during his disastrous presidential term. Would you believe anything he says moving forward?
Slava Ukraini!
@John, you should run as King John of Hungary. They in short of brainpower over there. 50 billion votes for you. Done deal.
Response to troll Jack.
Well thanks to rumps bumbling of the covid crisis it spread like wildfire in the USA and resulted in 10x the Covid related deaths per GDP of that experienced by Canada over the same period....I believe the count was ~400k covid deaths by the time Americans legally evicted rump. The fentanyl drug crisis, along with border destabilization and cybercrime, is another of the hybrid war tools used by autocratic led nations trying to destabilize Democracies.
A 5/29/23 NPR report indicates the main source of the problem is : "firms, traders, dealers, brokers in China producing and selling precursor chemicals to Mexican cartels that are then producing fentanyl in Mexico and shipping it to the United States". As is well known China , like russia maintains strict control over all its industries. Albeit the MRGA / MAGA crowd try to sow lies that its all President Biden's fault, the fact is fentanyl is not coming in with immigrants at the border, but via smuggling at shipping ports.
Biden increased funding provided to battle this and also increased the eviction of foreign criminals caught in this trade (criminal evictions had fallen under trump). Also the border protection funding level had increased under Biden. It was about to get much better but rump's cronies are now throwing a wrench in that deal, so he can selfishly use the issue for his future political campaigning. Like putin, innocent lives mean nothing to rump.
We sense your frustration troll jack....and it's become quite amusing for those who support Ukraine.
Thanks for again wasting more nano seconds on us russian troll fighters. I think thats about a dozen times now you've taken the time to tell me you won't waste nano seconds responding to my credible information packed posts (as opposed to your sad propaganda pushing content) . I'm not sure if you actually understand what you are saying.....drinking problem maybe?
At any rate, every ruble Putin wastes on your salary is one less ruble he has to fund his murderous military invading in Ukraine. Please come back tomorrow and waste some more rubles. Oh wait...you don't have a choice! As with all your boss's other silly strategies, he will continue to fund your efforts even though they have no impact.
False troll jack.
Putin's MAGA/ MRGA stooges in the US Senate, House and presidential candidacy (rump) are stalling further US aid.. The EU and NATO are now intent on dealing with their subversive problem children that also report to putin. I will be interested to see how the USA deals with its treasonous MAGA cult.
I suspect they in the least know that once putin is dethroned the russia's hybrid war to destabilize the democratic borders will also end. Most likely MAGA scourge will quickly lose its treasonous thunder once its foreign funding dries up.
There will probably be a 'McCarthy' style inquiry to separate the weak-minded MAGA cult followers from those with treasonous intent. Here's the USA's current policy on treason (source wikipedia). "Penalty: Under U.S. Code Title 18, the penalty is death,[4] or not less than five years' imprisonment (with a minimum fine of $10,000, if not sentenced to death). Any person convicted of treason against the United States also forfeits the right to hold public office in the United States.[5]".
Austin Rand
For the folks who did not know yet, you can easily donate towards Ukraine's Army of Drones on Ukraine's official UNITED24 fundraising site (search for Starwar's actor Mark Hamills' fundraiser) . They also have a newer fundraiser for a home grown innovative drone defence system that is proving quite effective at stopping russian drones (Professor / Author Timothy Synder's sponsored fundraiser) .
These are excellent ways you can immediately help in Ukraines' defence while some of our government's support is temporarily being sidelined by MRGA/ MAGA stooges. If our leaders prove ineffective at overcoming this hurdle and increasing support for Ukraine, do feel free to make better leadership choices in your next election.
However never fall for the MRGA / MAGA cult lies saying they will help Ukraine. FYI note that MAGA's leader made over 30,500 documented lies during his disastrous presidential term. Would you believe anything he says moving forward?
Slava Ukraini!
Since a few months I am donating every week, specifically for 3CY Drones. I'm very glad to read that they are being used with success. And I'm donating from abroad without difficulty.