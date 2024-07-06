The “St Petersburg Technologies of Detecting and Countering UAVs Conference 2024” was organized by the RuDrones competence center for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) technologies in cooperation with the Vector Research Institute, part of the State-owned Rostec corporation.

Andrey Tabekin, spokesperson for Belgorod Region Ministry of Digital Development said at the conference: “We [Russia] are now facing a new threat from jet-powered drones… and have opened a new chapter in our fight against the enemy.”

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The majority of discussion at the summit centered on electronic warfare – detecting and jamming drones – but there were also a number of systems that focused on the physical prevention of drone attacks. Here are three such systems that, in your author’s humble opinion, cover the full spectrum between practical and “pie in the sky.”

Advertisement

The Vogan-9SP CUAS

The Vogan-9SP high-speed combat drone. Photo Red Line company Other Topics of Interest Unknown Drones Spy on Ukrainian Training Grounds in Germany A German officer said they assumed some flew with “unfriendly intentions” but decided to simply incorporate them into the training to caution Ukrainian troops of the real dangers on the battlefield.

This counter-drone interceptor was developed by Russia’s Red Line company, a previously unknown player in the field of counter-unmanned aerial systems (CUAS). The Vogan is a kamikaze drone designed to bring down Ukrainian first-person view (FPV) attack drones that are continually taking out Russian troops and equipment on the battlefield.

According to a Red Line spokesman, once an enemy drone is detected using radar it is targeted using a laser designator. The Vogan-9SP which is driven by a pusher-propeller takes off from an angled ground launcher. It can accelerate to 200 kph (124 mph) and is guided until it gets close to the target. Then it’s claimed, it finishes the attack semi-autonomously.

Advertisement

The precise final guidance method was not declared but it is suggested that the target is no longer laser designated during the terminal phase of the attack. The optics necessary to lock onto the target itself is well within current technology capabilities. The combination of radar, lasers and terminal optics is an unusual technique for this use.

The ZVeraBoi counter-drone buggy