Ukrainian law enforcement identified and charged three Russian soldiers who, in March 2022, violently attacked and sexually assaulted a woman in the village of Yahidne, in the Chernihiv region, the National Police reported.

The police investigation found that three natives of Russia’s Tuva region – aged 37, 30, and 28 – were part of a contingent of the Russian armed forces in March 2022 who invaded Yahidne.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

In early March, they kidnapped a woman and brought her to one of the houses in the village Yahidne where they severely beat her, forced her to undress, and sexually assaulted her, the National Police said.

The three were charged with committing war crimes.

A pre-trial investigation is underway.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
UkrInform
UkrInform
Read Next
Zelensky: Ending Attack on Energy Facilities Can De-Escalate War Zelensky
Zelensky: Ending Attack on Energy Facilities Can De-Escalate War
By Kyiv Post
7m ago
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 21 October 2024 British Intelligence
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 21 October 2024
By Kyiv Post
1h ago
Ukrainian Film Festival in Warsaw Highlights Experience of War War in Ukraine
Ukrainian Film Festival in Warsaw Highlights Experience of War
By TVP World
4h ago
Frontline Ukraine Cafe Offers Glimpse of Normality as War Rages War in Ukraine
Frontline Ukraine Cafe Offers Glimpse of Normality as War Rages
By AFP
4h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Georgia Faces Election Crossroads, with Russia or EU on the Horizon
Next » US Fears Russian Interference in Moldova Runoff Election