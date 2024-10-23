Ukrainian law enforcement identified and charged three Russian soldiers who, in March 2022, violently attacked and sexually assaulted a woman in the village of Yahidne, in the Chernihiv region, the National Police reported.

The police investigation found that three natives of Russia’s Tuva region – aged 37, 30, and 28 – were part of a contingent of the Russian armed forces in March 2022 who invaded Yahidne.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

In early March, they kidnapped a woman and brought her to one of the houses in the village Yahidne where they severely beat her, forced her to undress, and sexually assaulted her, the National Police said.

The three were charged with committing war crimes.

A pre-trial investigation is underway.