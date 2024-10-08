The introduction of drone warfare has not only changed the situation at the front; it has transformed the skies and streets of Kherson into battlegrounds. The “human safari” – locals’ nickname for the Russian drones hunting them down the street – is an unprecedented development that receives little coverage in national and international media.

Due to its geographical location, Kherson exemplifies the future of modern warfare. The Dnipro River, at some points merely 1 kilometer wide, serves as the front line, enabling frequent attacks on Ukrainian-controlled territories from nearby Russian positions.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

While the residents of the Kherson region were accustomed to the artillery, mortar, tank assaults, missile and aerial bomb strikes, drones brought the war on civilians to the new level.

Advertisement

Since Russian military drone strikes began in 2023, their frequency has surged exponentially, by September 2024, disrupting civilian life in the Kherson region.

Escalation of drone strikes

Drone strikes reached alarming levels, with up to 100 attacks per day reported in July and August 2024.

From July 1 to Sept. 9, nearly half of the 547 reported casualties were attributed to drone strikes.

In September, there were over 3,000 drone attacks on civilians. Since the beginning of September, the total number of drone victims has reached 140, with 10 fatalities, said Olexandr Tolokonnikov, the spokesperson for the Kherson Regional Military Administration, in an interview with Kyiv Post.

Other Topics of Interest International Legion: What Motivates Ukraine’s Foreign Fighters “Summertime in Ukraine,” a new documentary film about international soldiers in Ukraine, looks at what brought them here and why they fight. Kyiv Post spoke with the filmmakers.

The new mode of warfare affects everyday life and safety in Kherson. Drones deliberately target civilian areas rather than military objects.

Residents and first responders are increasingly at risk, as drones strike civilian vehicles, including private cars, taxis, minibuses, public transport, volunteer trucks, and ambulances.

Russian Telegram channels openly declare any moving vehicle a legitimate target.

Types of drones and attack strategies

Advertisement

The drones used in these attacks reflects a calculated strategy. Russian forces utilize modified commercial drones in pairs – typically a reconnaissance drone, such as a Mavic, alongside an FPV (First Person View) attack drone – or, sometimes, a group. The reconnaissance drone provides real-time footage to the remote pilot, guiding the attack drone to its target and takes video of the attack. The FPV drone can either explode on impact or drop explosives, inflicting severe damage and shrapnel injuries.

Under the Rome Statute and Geneva Conventions, deliberate attacks on civilians and humanitarian missions constitute war crimes. The targeting of medical facilities, such as the regional Oncological Health Center, which is just one kilometer from Russian positions, are among such violations. Drone strikes on ambulances and passenger cars, as well as attacks on hospital generators, are also prohibited by international law.

Russian drone operators provide evidence of the war crimes by openly sharing footage of their attacks on social media, specifically Russian Telegram channels.

This footage serves multiple purposes: it spreads fear among the Ukrainian population and acts as evidence to solicit funding for additional drones, which the Russian military fails to supply due to a lack of certification.

Advertisement

The diversity of attacks has expanded. Russian drone operators employ ordnance disguised as everyday household items and banned PFM-1 anti-personnel mines, which resemble fallen leaves and pose a significant risk to civilians.

Additionally, the Russian military use drones for incendiary strikes. The drones drop napalm-filled improvised incendiary devices (IIDs), igniting fires that spread rapidly through residential areas.

Impact on suburbs

Sadove, Antonivka, Kindiyka and Vostochne experience drone strikes hourly, leading to the destruction of entire blocks by drone-induced fires.

“The situation in Antonivka is critical, with drones hunting civilians on an hourly basis,” said Serhiy Ivashchenko, head of the Antonivka district in the Kherson region, in an interview with Kyiv Post.

“They drop explosives and ignite fires, resulting in injuries and, unfortunately, fatalities. This morning, I witnessed a Russian military drone chasing and targeting a public minibus. People were waiting at a bus stop when it dropped explosives. Three civilians were severely injured, and there was a significant amount of blood. Fortunately, the minibus managed to turn around and rushed the victims to a hospital in Kherson.”

Advertisement

Most residents no longer have personal transportation, as 99% of vehicles were destroyed by Russian military strikes, leaving them reliant on public minibuses. Currently, around 500 residents remain in the area. Despite the ongoing attacks, ambulances and firefighters continue to respond in Antonivka. However, drones often wait for first responders to arrive before launching new attacks. Antonivka is 90% destroyed, according to Ivashchenko.

Impact on Kherson

The relentless drone attacks have exacerbated an already dire situation in Kherson.

After nine months of Russian occupation in 2022 and following two years of incessant artillery shelling, the infrastructure has suffered severe damage. Local businesses have been forced to close, leading to widespread unemployment and deepening a humanitarian crisis. The persistent threat of drone strikes has not only devastated physical structures but also contributed to a mental health crisis among the population.

Drones hover over bus stops and schools, homes, and hospitals and attack women buying watermelons at city corners, children playing in parks, and bicyclists riding to work. The drones set houses, cemeteries, and fields on fire. Russian operators drop banned anti-personnel mines on roads and pack their grenades with nails to maximize harm. They hit ambulances, humanitarian aid vehicles, and public buses, and evacuation efforts have diminished or stopped as highways are targeted. The postal service, Nova Poshta, has stopped deliveries to several districts.

Advertisement

Despite the chaos, Kherson’s community has shown remarkable resilience. Cultural events, art classes, and community gatherings continue in bomb shelters, demonstrating a determination to maintain a semblance of normal life.

Strategic goals and psychological warfare

The use of drones in Kherson is not solely about inflicting physical damage; it is also a psychological weapon. The population of Kherson has plummeted from 360,000 to just 81,000 due to the ongoing threat and mandatory evacuation orders.

According to Olexandr Tolokonnikov, the spokesperson for the Kherson Regional Military Administration, currently, 166,000 people live in settlements on the right bank of the Kherson Region, which is only a third of the population that existed before the full-scale invasion of Russia in Kherson. Since the beginning of September, 350 people have been evacuated from the region.

The drone attacks aim to use the existing crisis, instill fear and create discontent within Ukrainian society, compelling Kherson residents to surrender and accept the Russian invasion.

By weaponizing fear, the aggressors hope to pressure the population into abandoning their homes and fleeing the city. The Russian military hope that the toll of physical wounds and ongoing stress would contribute to war fatigue, pushing the survival instinct to the forefront. However, many locals report a growing sense of resistance, alongside rising anger and a determination to win.

Advertisement

Another objective of the Russian drone attacks is to establish a “gray zone” in the city of Kherson and along the coastline, facilitating the entry of sabotage and reconnaissance groups while reducing obstacles for Russian military forces seeking to reclaim Kherson and its suburbs.

Defense measures and response

In response to the escalating threat, the Ukrainian military has deployed electronic warfare (EW) systems to counter Russian drones. However, these defenses are inadequate for comprehensive coverage. The small size of FPV and Mavic drones allows them to evade radar and air defense systems, complicating defense efforts. Civilians often resort to using hunting rifles and improvised methods for protection. Local engineers and drone enthusiasts are collaborating to develop counter-drone technologies.

The priority is the protection of civilians, according to experts from Midnight Lab, a local private enterprise specializing in electronic warfare systems. In an interview, Midnight Lab experts emphasized the urgent need for a systemic defense strategy to prevent drones from navigating and attacking the city.

Recognizing the urgent need for improved defenses, city authorities allocated Hr.8 million (approximately $194,000) to enhance anti-drone measures. Since the beginning of 2024, over 200 electronic warfare systems have been delivered to troops in the Kherson region. One of the challenges is the physical protection of EW systems, vulnerable due to their visibility.

The shift towards drone warfare in Kherson marks a new chapter in the war. Timely recognition of this change is essential for saving thousands of lives. As fall progresses, the foliage from trees that provides shelter for pedestrians and parked vehicles will diminish. With no cover, the streets of Kherson could become a scene of massacre. Strengthening defenses and securing international support are vital.