Ukraine produced 45,800 tons of honey, which represented 28 percent of the total honey imports to the EU in 2023, making it the second importer of honey to the EU after China, which exported 60, 200 tonnes, or 37 percent of the total of EU external honey imports.

The European Union imported €359.3 million ($389.1 million) worth of honey in total in 2023, according to Eurostat.

Honey Imports and Exports Statistics. Source: Eurostat.

“At the same time, just 24,900 tons were exported by EU producers outside of the bloc, valued at €146.0 million ($158 million),” Eurostat said in a press release.

The main importers of honey to the EU, excluding Ukraine and China included:

Argentina (20 400 tonnes, 12 percent)

Mexico (10 700 tonnes, 7 percent)

and Cuba (4 700 tonnes, 3 percent)

On April 23, the European Union approved the extension of the Autonomous Trade Measures with Ukraine, which the EU first enacted on June 4, 2022. The policy suspended import duties and quotas on Ukrainian and Moldovan exports to the EU for another year.

The Autonomous Trade Measures allowed Ukrainian businesses to export more, though it caused concern among Polish farmers that Ukraine would provide unfair competition in agricultural markets. These economic fears of were turned into action as Polish farmers began to blockade the border in November 2022 which persisted until April this year.