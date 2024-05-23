Ukrainian specialty coffee company Fresh Black announced its launched shipping to Poland and hinted it will expand to other European countries.

Via an Instagram post, the company said it’ll ship coffee to Europe from a new warehouse that it’s opened in Poland.

Coffee roasting process will still happen in Kyiv.

Reflecting its future export ambitions, Fresh Black also made a version of its website in English.

The new EU-tailored online shop includes drip coffee, specialty coffee and coffee blends with an average price of $13 per product (average zł 50).

The coffee roaster expansion is another case of Ukraine’s business expanding exports.

There are several reasons, including a shrinking market inside the country, EU accession, and Ukrainian refugees in Europe missing products produced from home.