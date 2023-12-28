Latest
Russia
21 hours ago
India is seeking to distance itself from its largest arms supplier after Russia’s ability to supply munitions and spares was hobbled by the war in Ukraine.
Ukraine
2 days ago
Ukraine tests China’s readiness to participate in its “peace summit” to be held in Switzerland.
China
Jan. 14, 08:00
Beijing vexed by Taiwan's election result, and reiterates threat to invade.
Iran
Jan. 3, 17:43
The BRICS bloc members Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa welcomed Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates as new full members on Monday.
War in Ukraine
Dec. 28, 2023
The head of the Kremlin tried to convince the Chinese leader that Russia could fight Ukraine for another five years and would win. Journalists also say Putin may plan a ceasefire ruse in Ukraine.
Russia
Dec. 18, 2023
China and Russia have ramped up economic and diplomatic cooperation in recent years, with ties growing closer since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
China
Dec. 3, 2023
Lukashenko was last in China at the end of February and early March, a visit that was closely scrutinised in the context of Russia's offensive in Ukraine.
NATO
Nov. 28, 2023
Speaking on the eve of the two-day meeting, NATO’s Secretary General said the Gaza conflict, the situation in the Balkans and continued support for Ukraine was on the agenda.
Biden
Nov. 22, 2023
Reports broadcast by Russian television indicate that Russian President Putin plans to participate in the gathering for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Ukraine
Nov. 18, 2023
Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in San Fransisco highlights division over Gaza and Russia's war against Ukraine.
US
Nov. 18, 2023
Beyond the warm words, US investors will be watching Xi’s actions, as the world’s number two economy slows and business confidence weakens.
War in Ukraine
Nov. 17, 2023
Zelensky said he was unable to confirm that Biden and Xi had discussed the war in Ukraine but told reporters that Russia's nearly two-year invasion was raised "somehow".
War in Ukraine
Nov. 16, 2023
In this text, the author tries to look at the perspectives on potential peace talks from both the two main combatants and also the views of the other power players, the US, Europe and China.
US
Nov. 16, 2023
The two sides also agreed to hold talks on artificial intelligence and deepen cooperation on climate change ahead of the COP 28 conference in Dubai next month.
US
Nov. 15, 2023
Biden and Xi will huddle on the sidelines of the APEC summit in California for their first encounter in a year as trade tensions and sanctions have fueled quarrels between Washington and Beijing.
US
Nov. 15, 2023
US National Security Advisor Sullivan said China has not provided weapons to Russia in a press briefing ahead of a meeting between the US and Chinese leaders, but that might not be entirely true.