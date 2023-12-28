Latest

India Pivots Away From Russian Arms, But Will Retain Strong Ties
Russia
21 hours ago
India is seeking to distance itself from its largest arms supplier after Russia’s ability to supply munitions and spares was hobbled by the war in Ukraine.
By Euroactiv
Ukraine Invites China’s Xi to ‘Peace Summit’
Ukraine
2 days ago
Ukraine tests China’s readiness to participate in its “peace summit” to be held in Switzerland.
By Euractiv
China Says 'Reunification' with Taiwan Remains 'Inevitable' After Vote
China
Jan. 14, 08:00
Beijing vexed by Taiwan's election result, and reiterates threat to invade.
By AFP
BRICS Bloc Takes on Five New Members
Iran
Jan. 3, 17:43
The BRICS bloc members Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa welcomed Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates as new full members on Monday.
By Kyiv Post
Putin Tells Xi Jinping He’s Ready to ‘Fight for Five Years’ in Ukraine – Nikkei Asia
War in Ukraine
Dec. 28, 2023
The head of the Kremlin tried to convince the Chinese leader that Russia could fight Ukraine for another five years and would win. Journalists also say Putin may plan a ceasefire ruse in Ukraine.
By Kyiv Post
Russian PM to Visit China From Tuesday
Russia
Dec. 18, 2023
China and Russia have ramped up economic and diplomatic cooperation in recent years, with ties growing closer since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
By AFP
Belarusian President Lukashenko to Meet Xi in China: Presidency
China
Dec. 3, 2023
Lukashenko was last in China at the end of February and early March, a visit that was closely scrutinised in the context of Russia's offensive in Ukraine.
By AFP
NATO Foreign Ministers Will Confirm Long-Term Support for Ukraine – Stoltenberg
NATO
Nov. 28, 2023
Speaking on the eve of the two-day meeting, NATO’s Secretary General said the Gaza conflict, the situation in the Balkans and continued support for Ukraine was on the agenda.
By Kyiv Post
Biden and Xi To Skip Virtual G20 Summit Where Putin Will 'Take The Stage' – Bloomberg
Biden
Nov. 22, 2023
Reports broadcast by Russian television indicate that Russian President Putin plans to participate in the gathering for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
By Alisa Orlova
APEC rows on Gaza, Ukraine
Ukraine
Nov. 18, 2023
Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in San Fransisco highlights division over Gaza and Russia's war against Ukraine.
By AFP
Pandas and Partnership: Was Xi’s US Trip a Success?
US
Nov. 18, 2023
Beyond the warm words, US investors will be watching Xi’s actions, as the world’s number two economy slows and business confidence weakens.
By AFP
Ukraine's Zelensky Says Biden-Xi Meeting 'Good For Us'
War in Ukraine
Nov. 17, 2023
Zelensky said he was unable to confirm that Biden and Xi had discussed the war in Ukraine but told reporters that Russia's nearly two-year invasion was raised "somehow".
By AFP
War in Ukraine - Perspectives on Peace Talk
War in Ukraine
Nov. 16, 2023
In this text, the author tries to look at the perspectives on potential peace talks from both the two main combatants and also the views of the other power players, the US, Europe and China.
By Timothy Ash
Biden, Xi Restore Military Ties Despite 'Dictator' Comment
US
Nov. 16, 2023
The two sides also agreed to hold talks on artificial intelligence and deepen cooperation on climate change ahead of the COP 28 conference in Dubai next month.
By AFP
Biden Says China Has 'Real Problems' Ahead of Key US Summit With Xi
US
Nov. 15, 2023
Biden and Xi will huddle on the sidelines of the APEC summit in California for their first encounter in a year as trade tensions and sanctions have fueled quarrels between Washington and Beijing.
By AFP
China Did Not Supply Weapons to Russia, Says US Security Advisor, But Evidence Suggests Otherwise
US
Nov. 15, 2023
US National Security Advisor Sullivan said China has not provided weapons to Russia in a press briefing ahead of a meeting between the US and Chinese leaders, but that might not be entirely true.
By Leo Chiu