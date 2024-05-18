Implementing 5G networks across Ukraine will only be possible after the war, representatives from Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation told Kyiv Post.

Speaking at the Telecom Strategy Presentation on Wednesday, May 15, a ministry official said introducing 5G could affect military operations.

“If we speak about the national implementation of 5G technology in Ukraine – [it could happen] only after martial law is over because we have to do a lot of research to understand that 5G equipment will not interfere in the military operations during the martial law,” the official said.

As Forbes.UA reported, it’s possible that Ukraine cannot release the radio frequencies for 5G because the military is already operating on them.

Ukraine’s 5G plans will be presented when they’re further developed, the official said.

Foreign vendors

In response to a Kyiv Post inquiry on whether Ukraine has taken measures to safeguard itself from national security risks that arise from using foreign vendors for 5G – as Europe’s been doing with Chinese vendors – another official said the ministry has “a very neutral opinion” about it.

“As of now, we still have not shaped a specific state policy on the use of vendors from other countries – I mean, producers,” the official said.

Ukraine has to catch up

Earlier at the presentation, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Federov said Ukraine has to catch up with global developments – where some countries have already implemented 5G networks and some are now considering 6G.