PARTNERSHIP

Ukraine
Jan. 19, 16:19
Timeless Tastes: The Big Meet Goes to Himalaya, Kyiv’s Oldest Indian Restaurant
Kyiv’s “The Big Meet” – that brings together expats and locals to socialize and help support Ukraine, will kick off 2024 with its first event of the year on Friday, Jan 26 at Himalaya.
By Christopher Stewart
Dec. 20, 2023
Mikolasch: The World’s Oldest Vodka Brand
In the heart of Lviv, Ukraine, a timeless legacy was born in 1842 when the Mikolasch family laid the foundation for what would become the world's oldest vodka brand.
By Victor Proshkin
Ukraine
Dec. 9, 2023
Closing the Year in Style: The Big Meet’s Final 2023 Event at Lunca
“The Big Meet,” Kyiv’s #1 network bringing together expats and locals to socialize and help support Ukraine, will hold its final event of the year on Friday, Dec 15 at Lunca.
By Christopher Stewart
Ukraine
Nov. 21, 2023
Connecting Kyiv: Behind the Scenes with The Big Meet
Now a partner with Kyiv Post, The Big Meet is a cornerstone of Kyiv’s social scene and serves as a platform for improving Ukraine. Its next event on Friday, Nov. 24, will be at Manifest.
By Christopher Stewart
Ukraine
Oct. 25, 2023
From Gathering to Giving: The Big Meet’s Remarkable Evolution
What began as a simple social gathering has become a cornerstone of Kyiv’s social scene and a platform for improving Ukraine with its next event being on Friday, Oct. 27 at Nam Vietnamese Cuisine.
By Christopher Stewart
Ukraine
Oct. 24, 2023
VEON: International Investors ‘Confused’ Over Recent Kyivstar Corporate Rights Seizure
Phones were ringing to congratulate VEON on its exit from the Russian market — now the phones are ringing again for clarifications on the Ukrainian government's seizure of its corporate rights.
By Leo Chiu
Ukraine
Sep. 28, 2023
The Big Meet: Networking, Socializing, Supporting ‘Ukrainian Patriot’
With its next gathering of Ukrainians and expats taking place on Friday, Sept. 29, The Big Meet offers attendees a chance to relax in good company and help rebuild Ukraine.
By Christopher Stewart
kyivstar
Nov. 2, 2022
Kyivstar Allocates Hr 300 Million to State for Restoring Infrastructure: 50% Already on State Account
The largest national telecom operator Kyivstar transferred the first 150 million hryvnias to the special account of the state fundraising program United-24, which accumulates funds for the restoration
By Kyiv Post