As “The Big Meet” prepares its grand finale event of the year on Dec. 15 at Lunca, Kyiv Post had the pleasure of sitting down with Olga Kearley, owner and organizer of Kyiv’s #1 networking event for expats and locals.

We explore Olga’s insights on the choice of the venue, her latest chosen charitable cause, and her exciting plans for “The Big Meet” in 2024.

Join us as we unravel the festive spirit and heartwarming intentions behind “The Big Meet” at Lunca.

More details about the event, including geolocation and other info can be found here.

Olga, how did you decide on Lunca as the venue for The Big Meet grand finale of 2023?

Lunca was a purposeful choice. The first and most famous speakeasy in Kherson initially opened in 2015 and operated until its premises were occupied by the Russian military.

In the spring of 2023, the founders, bartenders, and chefs came together to establish a new location in Kyiv. Now, Lunca stands as a bar with a cozy courtyard in the heart of Kyiv, where [people] are always welcome.

Lunca embodies the resilience of the Ukrainian people, an indomitable spirit, and boundless love for one's work. People at Lunca didn’t give up; they reopened because they are passionate about what they do. In the same spirit, “The Big Meet” restarted its events and all Ukrainians went back to doing what they love and are passionate about.

The forthcoming event aims to raise Hr. 30,000 [$800] for the NE SAMI charity. Can you tell us more about why you chose to support this charity and the impact you hope to achieve with the funds raised?

NE SAMI, or Ukr Not Alone, is an organization that provides high-quality and systematic assistance in the evacuation and further adaptation of the civilian population from the frontline areas.

The idea came about when a volunteer, Oleksandra Sakharuk, saw that many people couldn’t leave these places because they had no money and nowhere to go, or were scared of losing their homes.

The existing help from the government wasn’t enough. So, NE SAMI was created to give people a full solution – from finding them a new home to helping them settle in.

Here’s how they work: They share information about their program in areas near conflict zones, talk to people, and help them move out, considering their specific needs. They team up with housing organizations and villages to find long-term homes for those people. Once someone is out, they get support for 6-12 months from a care manager who helps with different things to make their new life easier.

In just eight months, NE SAMI visited 32 places, helped over 200 people move, and currently supports 103 people in their program. They also do other projects like camps for kids and programs for adults to help everyone adjust better.

So, for our upcoming event, we have a heartfelt goal: to raise Hr. 30,000 to create Christmas boxes for displaced families. These special boxes aim to bring warmth and joy to those who have been through difficult times.

The idea is simple yet powerful – 100 boxes for 100 people. By contributing to this cause, the community can come together to share the spirit of the season and make a positive impact on the lives of displaced families during the holiday season. It's an opportunity to give a gift of warmth and support to those who truly need it.

Every contribution, big or small, brings us one step closer to reaching our goal and spreading holiday cheer to those in need.