This Friday, The Big Meet is hosting an evening of networking and connection at the InterContinental Kyiv with proceeds going to benefit the Tabletochki Charity Foundation, Ukraine’s number one organization that helps families of children who are fighting cancer.

Ahead of the June 21 event, Kyiv Post met with The Big Meet’s Olga Kearly, the owner and organizer-in-chief, and discussed the outdoor gathering at the InterContinental Kyiv’s summer garden and the latest beneficiary of their support.

She told us how, in addition to being Kyiv’s #1 networking event, The Big Meet is helping support Ukrainians with children who are battling cancer, both by raising funds with part of the proceeds from the event and promoting the Tabletochki foundation’s ongoing efforts to assist those families.

We also met with Viacheslav Bykov, the CEO of the Tabletochki Charity Foundation, the largest Ukrainian charity organization helping families affected by childhood cancer. He told Kyiv Post how the foundation is providing support of families, pediatric hospital facilities and medical personnel, and advocating for changes in Ukraine’s healthcare system.

For immediate information about attending The Big Meet event at the Intercontinental Kyiv click here.

What makes the InterContinental Kyiv’s summer garden the perfect venue for this event?

Olga Kearley: The summer season in Kyiv is the perfect time to enjoy the outdoors, and we strive to host our events in beautiful, open-air settings. The InterContinental Kyiv’s summer garden is a gorgeous venue that perfectly fits this vision. It places you right on the doorstep of the historic city: the gold-domed St. Michael’s Monastery is a short walk away, and you are just moments from the vibrant Khreshchatyk Street. As one of the best luxury hotels in Kyiv, it provides an ideal atmosphere that suits our guests perfectly.

Why did you choose Tabletochki as the beneficiary for this event?

Olga Kearley: We chose Tabletochki as the beneficiary for this event because, amidst the turmoil of war, it’s easy to forget about the ongoing struggles of those battling cancer. Tabletochki provides crucial support to Ukrainian children with cancer and their families, ensuring they receive the care and resources they need. Our goal is to raise 22,500 UAH, and people can donate now at its online fundraising link here.

Additionally, a percentage of the event’s proceeds will also be donated. By supporting Tabletochki, we can help keep the focus on these vulnerable individuals and make a tangible difference in their lives during these challenging times. Viacheslav, CEO of Tabletochki, can provide more insight into the foundation’s impactful work.

Viacheslav, tell us about the Tabletochki Charity Foundation and how exactly you help children fighting cancer.

Viacheslav Bykov: Tabletochki is the largest Ukrainian charity foundation focused on helping families affected by childhood cancer. Since 2011, Tabletochki has been supporting children and their families at every stage of the disease. We operate in four areas: targeted family support, systemic support of hospitals where pediatric cancer treatment is concentrated, continuous professional development of medical personnel, and advocating for changes in the healthcare system.

Monthly, 400 children with cancer are under the Foundation’s care, including children continuing their treatment in Ukraine and those who were displaced abroad. In recent years only our targeted assistance covered more than 7,500 families.

The full-scale invasion has changed all aspects of public life. How has it affected the treatment of children with cancer in Ukraine and your support for these children?

Viacheslav Bykov: At the beginning of the full-scale invasion, access to treatment became significantly more difficult. Delivering medications to children with cancer required complex logistics. Continuous cancer treatment is critically important for a child’s recovery. Therefore, we tried to evacuate families for treatment abroad; for a short period, we were forced to betray our principle of bringing treatment to children and bring children to treatment instead.

Over time, the situation stabilized. Now, children in Ukraine can receive the necessary treatment in most cases. Only in rare cases are families evacuated abroad. These are children who need treatment that is currently unavailable in Ukraine or treatment that is very expensive here, but abroad, we can find partners who provide help for free.

Regarding the impact of the full-scale war on the foundation’s work, we have received increased requests for help from the families we support. Children with cancer are now fighting two battles: against their illness and in a country at war. In addition to exhausting and long-term treatment, new problems have arisen: forced evacuation to safer places, relatives defending Ukraine, and reduced family incomes due to economic instability in the country. All this makes them even more vulnerable.

What message would you like to convey to the readers of Kyiv Post and attendees of The Big Meet?

Viacheslav Bykov: It is now increasingly difficult to draw public attention to pediatric oncology problems and raise funds from donors and partners, as the focus of assistance has shifted to the needs of the army, which is entirely appropriate and logical. But children cannot wait for the war to end. They need treatment here and now.

To raise funds to help these children, our team has to make twice the effort, seek new opportunities for collaboration with partners and donors, including abroad, and develop creative ways to engage opinion leaders and the media.

Despite these challenges, we are not stopping and continue to find new ways to help and cooperate with partners and donors to provide life-saving support.

To provide donations to help Ukrainian children with cancer through Tabletochki Charity Foundation please click here.