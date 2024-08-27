Ahead of this Friday’s event, Kyiv Post met with The Big Meet’s Olga Kearly, the owner and organizer-in-chief, and discussed the rooftop gathering at the InterContinental Kyiv’s b-hush Lounge Bar, its last official summer event for 2024.

She told us how it wasn’t until after the full-scale war started that The Big Meet truly found its purpose by incorporating philanthropy into its events, helping to promote worthy causes in the war-torn country.

This edition of The Big Meet, Kyiv’s #1 networking event organizer is helping support rescue efforts for animals on the front lines and beyond by partnering with UAnimals.

We also met with Olha Chevhanyuk, the Head of the International Department at UAnimals, who told us how since the full-scale invasion her organization has taken on many new projects to help Ukraine’s furry denizens, including its animal evacuation project, humanitarian aid delivery, sterilization projects, and rebuilding of shelters destroyed by the war.

Chevhanyuk also told us of a heartwarming promise to a Ukrainian soldier.

For immediate information about attending The Big Meet event at the InterContinental Kyiv click here.

We see you’re returning to the InterContinental Kyiv for this edition of The Big Meet. Can you share more about the choice of venue and what makes the b-hush Lounge Bar rooftop such a special location for this event?

Olga Kearley: Yes, Chris, you’re absolutely right – we’re back at the InterContinental Kyiv for this edition of The Big Meet. The b-hush Lounge Bar rooftop is truly a special place—it’s located in one of the best 5-star hotels in Kyiv, and the team there has always been fantastic to work with. After hosting a previous event in their garden, we knew right away that we’d be back. The atmosphere, the view, and the overall experience were just perfect for our crowd.

With the last weeks of summer upon us, we wanted to give our community the chance to enjoy a stunning sunset over our beautiful Kyiv. It’s the perfect setting to unwind, connect, and appreciate everything this city has to offer.

As always, a portion of the proceeds will go to a charitable cause. How important is it for you to incorporate philanthropy into The Big Meet?

Olga Kearley: Incorporating philanthropy into The Big Meet is incredibly important to us. It wasn’t until after the war started that The Big Meet truly found its purpose. We’ve seen the profound effect we can have, not just on the charities we support, but also in bringing people together for a meaningful cause. We’re fortunate to have such a diverse group at our events—diplomats, journalists, NGOs, expats, and locals all coming together to connect and make a difference.

And while it’s great to hang out and enjoy each other’s company, it’s about so much more than that. We’re using this platform to make a real difference, and that’s what keeps us going.

What inspired you to choose animal welfare and UAnimals as the cause for this edition of The Big Meet?

Olga Kearley: What inspired me to choose animal welfare and UAnimals for this edition of The Big Meet is that while people have come together and donated tirelessly since the war started, animals are often left behind and not given the same focus. Many argue that we should prioritize helping people over animals, but I disagree.

Animals are innocent victims of the war too—they can’t fend for themselves or escape the dangers that surround them. For many people in frontline areas, pets are like family, providing comfort and companionship in the most difficult times. By supporting UAnimals, we’re not just helping animals survive; we’re also helping to preserve a sense of normalcy and emotional support for those who have lost so much. I believe that our compassion should extend to all living beings, especially in times of crisis.

We at Kyiv Post know you have a big heart for animals, Olga. How has the response from the expat and local communities been toward this fundraising effort?

Olga Kearley: You know, there will always be those who criticize, saying you’re not doing enough or that you should be doing things differently. But honestly, I don’t have the time or energy to focus on that. There’s so much more I can do, and I know that.

That’s the beauty of The Big Meet—we support a different charity each time, responding to the needs as they arise. When Russians attacked a children’s hospital, we raised money for little cancer patients. We can act quickly and make a real difference where it’s needed most.

And one last thing—when I see videos of our soldiers saving kittens and dogs, keeping them close during heavy shelling, I think to myself: if they, while protecting our country and facing danger every day, take the time to care for these animals, how can we not help? How can we say an animal’s life isn’t important?

I think Olha Chevhanyuk, the Head of the International Department at UAnimals, can tell us even more about why this work is so vital.

Yes, it would be great to hear from Olha how UAnimals is helping our other, furry Ukrainian residents.

So, Olha, UAnimals has been active in advocating for animal welfare for many years. How has your work evolved since the full-scale invasion began?

Olha Chevhanyuk: Since the full-scale war, we have had a lot of new projects that we didn’t need before, such as our evacuation project, humanitarian aid delivery, sterilization projects, and rebuilding of shelters, which were ruined.

We have a campaign #stopecocideukraine, aiming to make Russia pay for its ecological crimes. We organize demonstrations and different types of events such as photo exhibitions and films abroad.

For example, a few months ago we organized an exhibition at the National Museum of Ireland entitled ‘Nest of War,’ showing a sculpture, a nest made of barbed wire and symbolic anti-tank hedgehogs, created by the Irish artist James Hayes. This is how we try to speak for nature and for those who cannot speak for themselves.

Also, we continue our work on changing Ukrainian laws to make the life of animals better, in such a way we secured the admission of animals into shelters, influenced changes in the regulations for their transportation in the metro, and banned fireworks.

Can you give us some insight into the challenges your volunteers face when distributing food and aid in frontline areas?

Olha Chevhanyuk: Mostly we use the help of our partners Nova Poshta to bring food and aid to the nearest spots, then volunteers take it where it is needed. Plus, when our veterinarian team and evacuation team go to the frontline to evacuate animals, they bring aid there and it is always a risk to their lives. Lots of animals are in the streets and fewer and fewer people can take care of them there.

How will the funds raised by The Big Meet directly impact your efforts in the Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions?

Olha Chevhanyuk: UAnimals can make big changes for animals because many people support us. With the help of The Big Meet community, the volunteers will go to the most needed areas and bring food there. People do their best to feed animals there, but sometimes, there are not even options to buy it, plus, no financial possibilities.

Why is it important to continue focusing on animal welfare even in times of conflict?

Olha Chevhanyuk: War is cruelty, which came to us from the outside, cruelty towards animals - it is what we can change now and here. We have a lot of requests for help from soldiers, even those in the most complicated spots think it’s important to save animals. A low level of animal-related crimes reflects the overall level of humanity in society and serves as an indicator of its well-being.

How can individuals in Kyiv and beyond get involved in supporting UAnimals and your mission?

Olha Chevhanyuk: You can donate to our work and also become a part of our community and help in different projects. And, please, share our posts with your audience, so people abroad know more about what is going on here.

Can you share a story or example of how UAnimals’ efforts have made a difference in the lives of animals during the war?

Olha Chevhanyuk: A few days ago, our volunteer Ksenia said: “When I offered to evacuate his cat, the soldier cried… I hope it gave him strength and motivation to return.” Ksenia found a temporary home for the cat of a defender from the Donetsk region. The UAnimals team evacuated Rada from the front line. Now this cat Rada has a family in Chernihiv and the soldier can at least have peace of mind about this. The soldier promised to return for Rada.

This is one of thousands of stories we have daily. About lions, cats, cows, and people’s pain and complicated choices. All of them are deeply moving and bring a lot of belief in people.

