Jan. 9, 14:54
A Ukrainian hacker group likely affiliated with Ukraine’s intelligence destroyed the servers of a Moscow-based internet provider and warned of another bigger attack in the coming days.
Ukraine
Dec. 14, 2023
A massive cyber-attack paralysed the networks of Kyivstar and its 24 million subscribers, with Ukraine’s SBU security service contributing to the repairs.
Ukraine
Dec. 12, 2023
Ukraine’s Largest Mobile Operator Knocked Out in Cyberattack, Millions Lose Phone and Internet Service
Kyivstar’s takedown may be the largest successful cyberattack on Ukraine since Russia launched its 2022 invasion. While millions lacked mobile and internet service, users’ data wasn't compromised.
Business
Nov. 27, 2023
Pompeo’s new role on Kyivstar’s board of directors comes at a critical point for Ukraine but he is confident foreign investors can be convinced it is a “safe place to come.”
Business
Oct. 23, 2023
‘Our Rights Are Unquestionable’ — Ukraine’s Major Telecom Owner on Government's 'Corporate Rights' Seizure
The owner of Ukraine’s biggest telecommunications company voices concerns over the government's seizure of “corporate rights” related to sanctions placed on Russian oligarchs.
SBU
Oct. 13, 2023
In an exclusive with Kyiv Post, Kyivstar CEO Oleksandr Komarov discusses government actions regarding the possible nationalization of his company and potential damage to future investment in Ukraine.
kyivstar
Jul. 4, 2022
Ukraine will receive UAH 300 mil for restoring the country’s digital infrastructure from the leading mobile operator Kyivstar. This is provided for in the Memorandum of cooperation on restoring the di
kyivstar
May. 6, 2022
Kyivstar Restores 95% of Its Network in Ukrainian Regions Liberated from Occupiers Up to 30% of telecom equipment in the areas affected by the occupiers—Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kyiv Regions—were unusable
kyivstar
Aug. 13, 2020
The mobile operator Kyivstar, together with Rakuten Viber, is launching a new service for corporate clients – the distribution of Viber business messages, the operator’s press service said on August 1