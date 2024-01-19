When Vladimir Putin first embarked on the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, he sought to disguise the attack as an act of self-defense while claiming Russia had no interest in occupying Ukrainian territory. “We do not plan to impose ourselves on anyone,” he declared. Buoyed by a very visible recent weakening in Western resolve, the Russian dictator is now openly embracing the language of imperialism and referring to Russian “conquests” in Ukraine. Speaking at a Jan. 16 meeting of municipal authorities in the Moscow region, Putin dismissed Ukraine’s Peace Formula and expressed his unwillingness to discuss the status of the Ukrainian regions currently under Russian occupation. “As for the negotiation process, this is an attempt to encourage us to abandon the conquests we have made over the past one-and-a-half years. Everyone understands that this is impossible,” he commented. Advertisement

Putin’s revealing reference to conquered Ukrainian lands underlines the imperialistic ambitions at the heart of Russia’s Ukraine invasion

It also further discredits Russian efforts to blame the invasion on imaginary Nazis and a non-existent NATO threat. On the eve of the invasion, Putin made much of NATO's post-1991 enlargement and was highly critical of the alliance's decision to accept former Warsaw Pact countries as members. While Ukraine itself had no realistic prospects of joining the alliance in 2022, Putin claimed the prospect of deepening cooperation between NATO and Kyiv posed an intolerable security threat to Russia. Putin's protestations were undermined by his own subsequent lack of concern over Finnish NATO membership. When the Finns responded to Russia's invasion of Ukraine by abandoning decades of neutrality and joining the alliance, Putin reacted by demilitarizing Russia's entire 1300-kilometer border with Finland. "If we were a threat, they would certainly not have moved their troops away, even in a situation where they are engaged somewhere else," commented Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen in August 2023. While Russia's NATO claims do not stand up to scrutiny, Moscow's entire anti-Nazi narrative is even less convincing. During Putin's reign, the Kremlin has revived and dramatically amplified lingering Soviet propaganda labeling Ukrainians as Nazis. This has helped to dehumanize Ukrainians in the eyes of the Russian population and generate grassroots support for the current war. Putin himself has been at the heart of this process, regularly equating expressions of Ukrainian identity with Nazism while insisting Ukrainians are actually Russians ("one people"). Unsurprisingly, when Putin announced his invasion in February 2022, he declared the "de-Nazification" of Ukraine as his main war aim. This was widely understood to mean the eradication of a separate Ukrainian national identity and the imposition of a Russian imperial identity. The Kremlin's attempts to portray Ukraine as some kind of fascist threat have played well within the Russian information bubble but have failed to convince international audiences, due largely to the absence of any actual Ukrainian Nazis. Indeed, Ukraine's far right parties are so unpopular that they actually formed a coalition ahead of the country's last parliamentary elections in 2019 in a bid to end decades of ballot box failure, but still only managed to secure 2.16 percent of the vote. Russian propagandists have also been unable to explain how "Nazi" Ukraine could be led by Jewish President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. When quizzed about this obvious inconsistency on Italian TV in May 2022, a clearly flustered Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov declared that Zelenskyy's Jewishness was irrelevant as "Hitler also had Jewish blood." This shameful episode highlighted the absurdity of Russia's attempts to portray democratic Ukraine as a hotbed of Nazism.

It should now be clear to any objective observer that the Russian invasion of Ukraine has always been an exercise in old-fashioned imperialism